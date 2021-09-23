Rudy Riska, Guiding Light of the Heisman Trophy, 85. but dies

Rudy Riska, who first glimpsed the Heisman Trophy on his pedestal at the Downtown Athletic Club in Lower Manhattan when he was a boy, and who years later went on to become an invaluable guide, mentor and mentor to the youth who won it, said on Sept. died. 12 at Brooklyn Hospital. He was 85 years old.

His daughter, Elizabeth Briody, said the causes were dementia and pneumonia.

For more than 40 years, the self-styled Mr. Riska ran the organization at the club that awarded the Heisman Outstanding Footballer of the Year award. He oversaw the winners’ itinerary and encouraged them to think seriously about what they would say in their acceptance speeches. They bought tickets to Broadway shows for their families, made reservations at top restaurants, and hosted the annual Heisman Dinner in Manhattan, which brought over 2,000 guests.

Mr Riska developed that job as athletic director of the Downtown Athletic Club, the trophy’s old home. He had noticed that when he was in Manhattan for the award ceremony, no one was monitoring the movements of the winner.

“They were just college kids who were robbed from their campuses and suddenly taken to New York,” he told The New York Times in 2010. “They were often unsophisticated kids. Most had never played on national television. Many didn’t even get on a plane until they flew to New York. Their heads were spinning.”