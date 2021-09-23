Rudy Riska, Guiding Light of the Heisman Trophy, 85. but dies
Rudy Riska, who first glimpsed the Heisman Trophy on his pedestal at the Downtown Athletic Club in Lower Manhattan when he was a boy, and who years later went on to become an invaluable guide, mentor and mentor to the youth who won it, said on Sept. died. 12 at Brooklyn Hospital. He was 85 years old.
His daughter, Elizabeth Briody, said the causes were dementia and pneumonia.
For more than 40 years, the self-styled Mr. Riska ran the organization at the club that awarded the Heisman Outstanding Footballer of the Year award. He oversaw the winners’ itinerary and encouraged them to think seriously about what they would say in their acceptance speeches. They bought tickets to Broadway shows for their families, made reservations at top restaurants, and hosted the annual Heisman Dinner in Manhattan, which brought over 2,000 guests.
Mr Riska developed that job as athletic director of the Downtown Athletic Club, the trophy’s old home. He had noticed that when he was in Manhattan for the award ceremony, no one was monitoring the movements of the winner.
“They were just college kids who were robbed from their campuses and suddenly taken to New York,” he told The New York Times in 2010. “They were often unsophisticated kids. Most had never played on national television. Many didn’t even get on a plane until they flew to New York. Their heads were spinning.”
“I went over there and Rudy put his hand around me and the rest was like a magic carpet ride,” Eddie George, Ohio State, who won Heisman in 1995, told The Times. “And that’s what Rudy wanted. He wanted every winner to remember their weekend.”
Mr Riska worked entirely behind the scenes – fans watching the annual ceremony on television might not know his name or face – but the winners understood his importance.
“I realized how much power he had, but he never displayed it,” 1991 Heisman winner Desmond Howard said over the phone. “You must have power when everyone protects you, but he presented himself as someone who served you and took care of all your needs.”
Rudolph James Riska was born on 22 August 1936 in Manhattan to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Maracek) Riska. His mother cleaned the offices. His family lived briefly near the Downtown Athletic Club in the Financial District, and when he was 11, his father took him to see Heisman.
“I saw the names engraved on the trophy,” he told The Times. “How lucky can a man be to end up in a job where those names come to life and they become your friends?”
His athletic focus as a youth player was baseball, not football. He threw a no-hitter for Metropolitan High School, which attracted the interest of the Yankees, who signed him to a contract. He played on lower-level minor league teams in the Yankee system from 1955 to 1958 and the Baltimore Orioles system in 1959. In Aberdeen, SD, affiliated with the Orioles, their manager was Earl Weaver, a future Hall of Famer of the Orioles. . He set a record of 36–33, but chronic bursitis ended his career.
He went to work as a salesman for the sports goods company Rollings, but two years later he accepted a job at the Downtown Athletic Club. He was soon named athletic director, the position of the trophy’s namesake John Heisman, who remained there until his death in 1936.
As Athletic Director, Mr. Riska developed fitness and sports programs for club members and created programs honoring renowned athletes. But as executive director of the Heisman Trophy Trust and the Heisman Foundation, he was largely known.
“What I think I’m capable of doing,” he told The Bay Ridge Paper in 2003, “is to guide and protect Heisman from people who might try to make money the wrong way. Heisman’s conscience.”
He retired in 2004, three years after the 9/11 attacks, and the club closed permanently after him. The trophy, which is awarded by votes from members of the sports media and past winners, was moved to various locations and is now held at the Heisman Trust’s office in Manhattan.
In addition to his daughter Elizabeth, Mr. Riska is survived by his wife Josephine (Karpoich) Riska, better known as Lorraine; another daughter, Barbara Piercic; and four grandchildren.
For a time, 15 or 20 of the previous Heisman winners, who traveled to New York City for the annual consecration of the latest winner, took time off during the weekend to celebrate their achievements at a Blarney Stone bar near the club.
“People were probably looking for him, but I let him go by myself for a few hours,” Mr Riska told The Times. “They would let their hair down with their wives, walking side by side with these blue-collar construction workers. This was a collection of some of the best college football players of all time. But they just wanted to hang out with a regular crowd. “
