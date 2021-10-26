Rugged: This e-Bike can run up to 160Km+ on a single charge, gets 3 years warranty; Know- Other Features eBikeGo Rugged will give range up to 160 Km plus in single charge of four hours, Know Specifications & Price Know- Other Features

Electric mobility start-up eBikeGo has received over one lakh bookings worth Rs 1,000 crore for its electric moto scooter ‘Rugged’. The company on Monday (October 26, 2021) said that it is in talks with several foreign equity funds to raise more capital. Also, due to the demand of the festive season, it is expected to get more bookings of Rs 500 crore.

eBikeGo launched its first electric moto scooter in August. After the launch of the Rugged, the company has partnered with 22 dealerships across the country. The company had said, “It has received 1,06,650 bookings worth Rs 1,000 crore till date.” The company has also finalized master franchises in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. The company says that 67% of these bookings have come from tier II cities and rural areas.

The e-bike is powered by a 3kW motor, which can achieve speeds of up to 70 kmph. It comes with a 2×2 kWh battery, which is also replaceable. The battery can travel up to 160 kms and gets charged within 3.5 to four hours. Its storage capacity is 30 liters. The Rugged comes in four colours, which include Red, Blue, Black and Rugged Special Edition for Diwali.

The body of this e-bike is made of steel frame and cradle chassis. It has 30 liters of storage space while there are also 12 smart sensors. Prices of the Rugged start around ₹85,000 (ex-showroom price) and go up to ₹1.05 Lakh (upper model). These prices are ex-showroom and before subsidy. This e-bike is currently available in two variants G1 and G1+.

The Rugged can also be connected to the mobile app, while the anti-theft feature has also been given in this vehicle. Perhaps it is because of all these features that Amazon, Big Basket, Delivery, Zomato and food delivery and retail companies have shown the trend in its e-moto-scooters. Also signed on as a significant Business to Business (B2B) client. (with PTI-language inputs)