Ruined in rubble, an Afghan village struggles to rebuild

ARZO, Afghanistan – When Muhammad Akram Sharifi returned to the village he was forced to flee a year earlier, he was devastated. Mosques, schools and shops in the market were all in ruins. Such was his house.

“My children, my grandchildren – 22 people lived here,” Mr Sharifi said last week. “And now it has all turned into rubble. My pockets are empty. What shall we do?”

It is impossible to say how much ammunition was spent in the fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government over the village of Arzo. It is a dusty settlement of about 300 houses perched on a rolling hill. But it is also a strategic entry point into the city of Ghazni, a prize in the long war in Afghanistan.

Bullet holes and caved-in structures are visible at every turn. Destruction is everywhere, seemingly frozen in time.