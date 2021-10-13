Ruler of Dubai hacked his ex-wife phone listened to her talk Princess Haya Bint is terrified by revelations of High Court of England

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, tried to hack the phones of his ex-wife and their lawyers in a dispute over the custody of their children. Through this they were trying to “intimidate and intimidate”. The High Court of England has given an important decision regarding this. However, Sheikh refused to accept his decision saying that it was based on half-baked information.

“I have always denied the allegations leveled against me and I will continue to do so,” he said in a statement. Also “the findings were based on evidence that has not been disclosed to me or my advisors. That’s why I hold that it is unfair.”

The High Court, in its decision, said, “He, the half-sister of King Abdullah of Jordan, to counter the national security risks to the states Princess Haya bint al-Hussein And used “Pegasus” software developed by the Israeli firm NSO to hack the phones of some people close to them.

So much so that those working for him also tried to buy a mansion next to Haya’s property in the British capital. Haya Bint is extremely scared after hearing the court’s verdict. She finds herself feeling predatory, insecure and suffocated.

Mohammed, 72, is having a long, bitter fight with 47-year-old Haya over the custody of the children. A lot of money has also been spent in this. Haya fled to Britain with her two children, 13-year-old Jalila and 9-year-old Zayed. He said he feared for his safety. He also had an affair with one of his British bodyguards.

The High Court of England delivered this ruling, 19 months after the court concluded that Mohamed had kidnapped, abused and forcibly kept two of his daughters against his will.

Judge Andrew MacFarlane, chair of the Families Division in England and Wales, said in his ruling, “The Court reached this conclusion after observing an abuse of trust and, to a certain extent, an abuse of power.”