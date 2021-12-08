Rules for raising admitting answering questions in Parliament MP questions allowed not disallowed

The controversy has escalated after Rajya Sabha MP Venugopal removed a question. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to know under which rules questions are asked in the House and on the basis of which rules they are accepted or rejected.

Anisha Gupta. The Indian Express, in its report on Tuesday, explained how Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal’s question, which was scheduled to be answered on December 2, was omitted from the list. The question was in the context of harassing and sending back NRIs at the airport and also asking people of the authority to stop the help being given to some farmer agitations. On Wednesday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also said that the question raised by him has been rejected. He tweeted, “It is ridiculous if not unfortunate that I have been informed by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that the question of Chinese Army crossing the LAC has been rejected in the national interest.

How are questions accepted?: Parliamentarians have the right to receive information from Ministries and Departments in both the Houses through Starred, Unstarred, Short Term and Questions from non-official members. Parliamentarians prepare a long list of questions which have to go through a tedious and complicated process for clearance. The acceptance of questions in the Rajya Sabha is determined by ‘Rules 47-50 of the Procedure and Conduct of the Council of States’.

Once approved, the Secretariat sends it to the concerned Ministry or Department. After receipt of facts from the Ministry, these questions are once again examined for acceptance. This list is then sent to the ministers on the basis of which they give their reply.

The preference is determined by ballot after the notice for questions in the Lok Sabha is received. Starred, unstarred, short term and non-official members’ questions are recorded separately in the software. Then the admissibility of questions is checked on the basis of Rules 41-44E of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha. For answering the ministries and departments are divided into five groups (IV) and they are allotted Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The groups are so designed that there is a fixed day for each group to answer questions from the Lok Sabha and a fixed day for the Rajya Sabha.

What are starred, unstarred, short duration and other sections questions?

starred question Those are the questions which the ministers have to answer orally. It is set aside by MPs with an asterisk. Thereafter, the members can also ask supplementary questions.

Unstarred Question: These are the questions which the ministers have to answer in writing. It is not starred. Thereafter the members cannot ask supplementary questions.

Short Term Question: These are questions asked on urgent issues of public interest. Their oral reply is sought from the ministers. Questions asked with a minimum notice of not less than ten days are short duration questions.

Question from non-official members: According to Rule 40 of the Lok Sabha and Rule 48 of the Rajya Sabha, questions can also be asked to private members if the question pertains to a bill, rule or a matter to which the Member of Parliament is concerned.

When are questions asked?: The first hour of each House of Parliament is the Question Hour in which questions are asked. The maximum number of questions is fixed at 175. In which there are 15 short duration questions, and those questions which are sent from one list to another for written answer, and 15 questions are related to the states in which President’s rule is applicable.

What type of questions can be asked?: The acceptance of questions is determined by rules 41-44 in the Lok Sabha and 47-50 in the Rajya Sabha. The acceptance or rejection of questions is decided by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Questions in Rajya Sabha should be from a specific case only, no name or statement should be interrupted and if so done, the MPs themselves will be responsible for the factuality thereof. The question should not contain any controversial, abusive, or taunting language. No question can be asked in the Lok Sabha which has already been asked or is pending before a court or parliamentary committee.

How many times have questions been rejected?: In the monsoon session, 833 questions have been rejected in the Rajya Sabha. For comparison, 748 questions were rejected in the winter session of 2013-14. After rejection it is very difficult to appeal against it.

In this year’s monsoon session: The government rejected a query regarding the government’s agreement with Israeli cyber security firm NSO Group which had used Pegasus to hack a number of phones in India. The government said that the matter is sub-judice under the PIL before the court.

The Provisionally Accepted Question asked by CPI MP from Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam was rejected by the Government from the Secretariat citing Rajya Sabha Rule 47(xix) as ‘it is sub-judice in one of the courts of India’). The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the question in Rajya Sabha by Trinamool MP Shanta Chhetri regarding India’s place in the democratic index, citing it being sensitive.

Former Lok Sabha General Secretary PDT Acharya says, “Earlier very few questions were rejected. But now it has started happening on many occasions. Questions are rejected on the ground of being subordinate to the court or citing national interest. We often allowed questions, and the government’s request came to the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha only when there was an urgent issue.

He also said that the concerned authorities should be informed as to why the questions were rejected. Right to information or taking such a matter to court is very difficult due to Parliament’s privilege. So once rejected it is very difficult to go against it.