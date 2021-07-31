Rules Related To LPG, Banking And Taxation Will Change From August 1

– 1 august new rules Your pocket will be affected by the new rule, there will be relief somewhere and there will be loss.

New Delhi . 1 august new rules : There are going to be many changes related to your everyday life from August 1. From Sunday, many such changes are taking place in bank accounts, from ATM charges to the price of LPG gas cylinder, which will affect you.

These changes will be-

Change in LPG prices-

The price of LPG cylinder changes on the first of every month. There was no change in the price of cylinders in May and June.

Salary will come even on holiday-

The National Automatic Settlement System will be available for seven days. At present this facility is available only during the working days of the bank.

Penalty to be paid on tax arrears-

Penalty for delay in repayment of self-assessment arrears of more than one lakh. This also applies to companies.

Postal department will charge for banking at home-

The India Post Payment Bank of the Department of Posts will charge for at-home banking facilities. Under this, Rs 20 per service and GST will be charged for different types of services.

Withdrawing money from ATM is expensive-

You will have to spend more to withdraw money from an ATM. ATM interchange fee will be Rs 17 instead of Rs 15.

ICICI Bank’s service is expensive-

This private sector bank will charge a minimum of Rs 150 per transaction after withdrawing one lakh in a month from the home branch.

Demat account can be closed after 31 –

If there is a demat account for the stock market and its related investments, then the income information will have to be given in KYC.