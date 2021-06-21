Ruling Dings N.C.A.A., but It Keeps Rule-Making Power



So schools can now offer graduate scholarships, academic prizes, and computers, with lectures able to set limits if they so choose. For rare athlete like Myron Rolle, who played in the state of Florida, played in the NFL and is now a neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School, the new rules could be a godsend.

But Reformist Knight Commission on College Athletics Len Elmore suggested the spirit of the decision could be easily exploited.

“Can a school tell a recruit we’ll get you a job on Wall Street that pays $ 500,000 if you sign with us?” Said Elmore, lawyer, host and former NBA player. “Institutional integrity is at stake here.”

Elmore suggested that with the court ruling and athletes from at least eight states poised to cash in on their fame from July 1, major college sports would operate in a “Wild West” environment and that a strong central authority is needed.

“There is all this chaos and what you need is a sheriff with unlimited authority to make sure there is a reason and a law,” Elmore said. “And the NCAA isn’t equipped to do it right now.”

It’s hard to remember that the NCAA was equipped to operate with a heavy hand. It gained attention in 2014 when Shabazz Napier, a Connecticut warden, told reporters at the Final Four that he went to bed hungry because he didn’t have enough money to eat.

Soon the food allowances were increased.

But that was not a new problem: Nearly 20 years earlier, Donnie Edwards, a UCLA linebacker, had been suspended for a game and ordered to pay $ 150 in restitution after an agent left him some grocery bags.