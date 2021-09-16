Rully Carpenter, 81, dies; Owned the Phillies’ first championship team

Philadelphia Phillies’ third-generation owner Rully Carpenter, who sold the team a year after winning its first World Series in 1981, said he was troubled by the rising cost of player salaries, died Monday at his home in Montchanin. has expired. Del., near Wilmington he was 81 years old.

His wife, Stephanie (Conklin) Carpenter, confirmed the death but gave no reason.

Mr. Carpenter, whose grandfather acquired the Phillies in 1943, took over the team from his father in 1972 and helped build it into a contender with players such as third baseman Mike Schmidt and pitcher Steve Carlton, both future Hall of Famers. helped. Greg Luzinski, as Larry Bova, Gary Maddox and Pete Rose, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent in 1979 after 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

But although the Phillies finished first in their division in 1976, 1977 and 1978, they lost the National League Championship Series in all those years. Then, in 1980, they defeated the Houston Astros in the NLCS and the Kansas City Royals in the World Series in six games.

About six months later, however, Mr. Carpenter announced his plans to sell the team, citing increasing players’ salaries due to free agency and arbitration.