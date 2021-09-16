Rully Carpenter, 81, dies; Owned the Phillies’ first championship team
Philadelphia Phillies’ third-generation owner Rully Carpenter, who sold the team a year after winning its first World Series in 1981, said he was troubled by the rising cost of player salaries, died Monday at his home in Montchanin. has expired. Del., near Wilmington he was 81 years old.
His wife, Stephanie (Conklin) Carpenter, confirmed the death but gave no reason.
Mr. Carpenter, whose grandfather acquired the Phillies in 1943, took over the team from his father in 1972 and helped build it into a contender with players such as third baseman Mike Schmidt and pitcher Steve Carlton, both future Hall of Famers. helped. Greg Luzinski, as Larry Bova, Gary Maddox and Pete Rose, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent in 1979 after 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.
But although the Phillies finished first in their division in 1976, 1977 and 1978, they lost the National League Championship Series in all those years. Then, in 1980, they defeated the Houston Astros in the NLCS and the Kansas City Royals in the World Series in six games.
About six months later, however, Mr. Carpenter announced his plans to sell the team, citing increasing players’ salaries due to free agency and arbitration.
“Marvin Miller didn’t force the owners to pay these ridiculous salaries,” he said, referring to the players’ union’s executive director. “We the bosses did it. I did it. We expected common sense to prevail. But it didn’t.”
Mr Carpenter said he was annoyed by the Atlanta Braves signing Claudell Washington, a good but not great outfielder, to a five-year contract worth $700,000 annually (about $2.2 million in today’s dollars) in the late 1980s. .
“What did I think?” He said at the time in an interview with The New York Times. “You couldn’t print what I thought.”
In late October 1981, he sold the team for $30.175 million to a group led by one of his executives, Bill Giles, whose wealthy partners included Taft Broadcasting. Mr Carpenter said he believed he would have to bring in investors to bear the rising cost of his players’ salaries.
“I never liked the idea of contacting three or four other partners if there was a big financial decision to make,” he told The Philadelphia Daily News in 2008. and said, ‘Boy, this is never going to change.'”
he was right. In 1981, the average salary of a major league player was $185,651 (about $570,000 in today’s dollars). Today, that’s about $4.2 million. But team values have also increased; Mr. Carpenter sold the team for 75 times the $400,000 that his grandfather had paid for it in 1943. Most recently, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen paid nearly $2.5 billion for the Mets, a record for a baseball team.
Robert Rulip Morgan Carpenter III was born on 10 June 1940 in Wilmington and grew up in Montchanin. His father, Robert Jr., ran the Phillies for nearly 30 years, and his mother, Mary Kaye (Phelps) Carpenter, helped start a school for students with intellectual disabilities and owned a shoe store. His grandfather, also known as Rully, was an executive at DuPont.
Young Rully attended spring training in Florida with the Phillies; was, he later recalled, “the master’s younger son.” He was 10 in 1950 when the Phillies – a youth team known as the “Whiz Kids” – were swept by the Yankees in the World Series.
“I remember going to Connie Mack Stadium and Joe DiMaggio running from Robin Roberts’ house who went to the roof in left field,” he said in a 2013 report for the website of Tower Hill School, a private school in Wilmington. Said in the interview that he was present.
He played baseball and football at Tower Hill and graduated from Yale University in 1962, where he was captain of the baseball team and played on the soccer team.
He began working for the Phillies in 1963, first in the treasurer’s office and then in the minor-league system, where he met Paul Owens, a scout. Impressed by Mr. Owens’ ability to evaluate players, he recommended that his father promote him to farm-team director.
Working together to improve the Phillies, Mr. Carpenter recalled, he and Mr. Owens reviewed the work of their scouts, firing people who had signed players who were not productive. He drafted Luzinski in 1968 and Schmidt in 1971. The following year, Mr. Owens was named general manager, and Mr. Carpenter took control of the Phillies as team president, replacing his father.
Larry Bova, also a Phillies coach, said over the phone, “If you were a superstar or the 25th person on the team, he would treat you the same way.” “He loved baseball, but he would drop hints every now and then and think free agency would get out of hand. He used to say that he didn’t know how long he would keep doing it.
Mr Carpenter sold the team in 1981, months after the end of a 50-day midseason players’ strike whose primary issue was the compensation a team would receive when it lost a player to free agency. . He called the strike “a tragedy and a disaster”.
After leaving the Phillies, Mr. Carpenter served on the boards of Tower Hill and the University of Delaware and was a volunteer assistant baseball coach at Tower Hill.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Robert IV and David; one daughter, Lucinda Carpenter; a sister, Mary Kay Murray; a brother, Keith; and seven grandchildren.
Stephanie Carpenter said in a phone interview that her husband, in Philly’s later years, missed the thrill of watching young talent develop, but didn’t miss the economics of baseball. She revealed that Phillies superstar Bryce Harper’s ($26 million) salary is roughly the same as what her husband received when he sold the team.
