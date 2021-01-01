Rumi Jaffrey remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Faces Director Rumi Jaffrey says I still see Sushant Singh Rajput’s face when I open the file of the film

Writer-director Rumi Jaffrey, who gave Bollywood hit films like ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘BV No. 1’ and ‘Hero No. 1’ with his writing, is in the news these days. His film ‘Chehre’ is releasing on 2nd August. With this film, Rumi has made his directorial debut after many years. However, despite actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi, the film is in the news for Riya Chakraborty. Rumi Jaffrey was going to make a film with Sushant Singh Rajput. But now he has temporarily postponed that film. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Rumi says, “Whenever I opened the file, I could see Sushant’s face, so I kept the file. I haven’t thought about when I’m going to make it, with whom.

‘Faces’ was to be released last year. From changing the cast to postponing the release, the film has seen many ups and downs. How would you describe this experience?

We have made a thriller film, the same thriller has happened in our lives. Just like in a thriller, people keep thinking about what will happen now, in the same way we always think about what will happen now, but now it seems that inshallah the picture will be released.

You are back in directing after 9 years. What was the reason for this long distance?

The reason was that I wrote comedy, romantic comedy all my life, but I did not enjoy writing all the same. I wanted to do something new, something different, but no one was supporting me. My producer-director would say no to Rumi Bhai, everyone wants to do it, same wife No. 1, same Sajan Chale Sasural, so I said I don’t want to do it. I am a theater, I have a literary background, I want to do something new, but everyone wants to play safely, Rumi is not a brother, the book is moving, you can carry it, but I also remained steadfast. So I had to sit without work for so many days. Then, Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) supported me, he said make what you want to make. Then this movie was made. I have made this film with so much insistence, so many days unemployed, so I am scared for the first time and pray that if this film goes well, I have written stories with very different subjects, I make it all.

You made your directorial debut with Amitabh Bachchan as ‘God Tussi Great Ho’. How was the experience of directing him after so many years? What is the difference between them now?

This is my fourth film with Amitji, as two writers, as two directors. We first had a big party with Amit Jin. Everyone knows that Amit Ji is a very disciplined artist. His love of acting is amazing, but I would say that Amit G is improving with age as gold turns into kundan. He has the same enthusiasm and passion as his youth. He’s working with more energy than ever before, but on set he never lets you feel like you’re working with such a great legend. They do not interfere in the work of the writer-director at all.

Do you think it is the right decision to bring this film to the cinema in the current situation with the spirit in which you have made this film?

See, there’s nothing you can do about it. We can only pray. Anyway, for the health of the people, for the country, it is very important to get rid of this scourge. Slowly things are getting better. Vaccines have also been introduced. Cinemas are also being opened, hopefully Maharashtra will also open and normal days will return as before.

Despite the faces of actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi, Riya Chakraborty is making more headlines. Are you happy or sad about this?

Look, Rhea is in my movie, that’s right, but the discussion that has taken place is not for the right reason. This is a kind of negative publicity. Our film Yeh Sab ended before the accident (Sushant Singh Rajput passed away). The film was supposed to be released last year, so as the film has been discussed about Rhea, I neither wanted nor wanted negative publicity. I didn’t like it. Someone said that Riya’s role was cut, she was removed, if these rumors arose, then there is no such thing. Our film was to be released in April last year. The acquisition was completed in February, so its role did not increase or decrease. Rhea has done a great job in the film. I believe in how we can make our decision before a decision is made. The court will decide who is guilty and who is not. There is a dialogue of Amitji in the film, which became very famous that there is no justice in our court, but there is a verdict. There is no justice, there is a decision, then the decision will be of the court. We made a film, it has an actor, Riya Chakraborty. We don’t care about the rest.

You were going to make a film on the late Sushant Singh Rajput. What are his plans for the future?

I don’t make it yet. After Sushant left, I kept that file. Many producers and managers of many actors approached me, tell me what is the subject of Sushant’s film. Everyone in the industry knows that Sushant was very picky in choosing a movie, so he chose that movie, so the subject would have been amazing, but every time I opened that file, I saw Sushant’s face, because he made it my home. Times were read, so I kept it. I haven’t thought about when I’m going to make it, with whom.



