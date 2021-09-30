Rumored Noctua-equipped RTX 3070 appeared on Asus’ Facebook page

There are rumors that Asus has partnered with Noctua, maker of very cool PC case fans and this silent, fan-less CPU cooler, to create a custom Nvidia RTX 3070 desktop graphics card that looks like no other. While its existence has been leaked several times, it has been raised by pc gamer in recent months, wccftech It was revealed that an Asus employee in Vietnam had posted pictures of the graphics card and other information on the Asus ROG Vietnam Facebook page. Those properties have since been taken down, but not before wccftech Was able to hold pictures and pay attention to details.

This new GPU, apparently called the RTX3070-08G-NOCTUA, won’t be as cheap as your average RTX 3070 (MSRP of $499), plus the cost of some Noctua fans. Asus’s Facebook page tentatively listed the price as 26 million ng, which translates to around $1,100. Oh, is that so. However, we won’t know official pricing or release dates and regions until Asus re-posts the information without immediately deleting it later.

If Noctua isn’t a familiar name to you, its fans are often a brand favorite for PC builders looking for a way to make their rigs run quietly, while also adding a unique look. It is best known for the beige and brown hues seen above, which look both sophisticated and retro. Beyond aesthetics, however, Noctua products quietly keep your gear cool while on the go, while sometimes coming in a slimmer profile than other aftermarket fans.

Noctua fans have such a good reputation, in fact, that some people have had surgery on their GPUs, removing their stock fans and replacing them with Noctua Case fans. It looks like there are many people who have done it, after taking a look at this forum post on Linus Tech Tips. This collaboration of Asus and Noctua seems to be the ideal choice for those who are not familiar with separating components. However, it looks like you will pay an expensive price for it.