‘Run for Chinatown’ honors Christina Lee and brings awareness to the rise in violence against Asian Americans



CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — A group of runners came together this Presidents Day to bring awareness to crime against Asian Americans.

‘Run for Chinatown’ is a group that runs around the perimeter of Chinatown every Monday night, and this week they wanted to honor Christina Lee,

Lee was followed into her Chinatown apartment last week and viciously stabbed to death.

“It’s really emotional to see the building, the memorial,” runner Jaime Chein said.

Lee was only 35-years-old, so 35 was the hallmark number tonight.

Some participants ran 35 miles, others for 35 minutes, or took 35 laps around the park across the street.

“Of course the root of it is really sad, but it’s really joyful to have these people come together,” runner Pam Yang said. “To make noise to be loud to take space in the streets and to feel like we’re reclaiming that space a little bit so that’s really beautiful.”

The group first formed when COVID turned the once thriving community in a ghost town. Their goal was to help struggling businesses.

Monday night, the focus was on Lee. Organizer Joanne Wong says all the recent attacks have shattered their hearts.

“It breaks for Christina Yuna Lee, it breaks for Michelle Go, it breaks for all these people that have been hurts,” organizer Joanne Wong said. “All the grandmas and grandpas out there that have been pushed to their deaths. It breaks my heart.”

