World

‘Run for Chinatown’ honors Christina Lee and brings awareness to the rise in violence against Asian Americans

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Run for Chinatown’ honors Christina Lee and brings awareness to the rise in violence against Asian Americans
Written by admin
‘Run for Chinatown’ honors Christina Lee and brings awareness to the rise in violence against Asian Americans

‘Run for Chinatown’ honors Christina Lee and brings awareness to the rise in violence against Asian Americans

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — A group of runners came together this Presidents Day to bring awareness to crime against Asian Americans.

‘Run for Chinatown’ is a group that runs around the perimeter of Chinatown every Monday night, and this week they wanted to honor Christina Lee,

Lee was followed into her Chinatown apartment last week and viciously stabbed to death.

“It’s really emotional to see the building, the memorial,” runner Jaime Chein said.

Lee was only 35-years-old, so 35 was the hallmark number tonight.

Some participants ran 35 miles, others for 35 minutes, or took 35 laps around the park across the street.

“Of course the root of it is really sad, but it’s really joyful to have these people come together,” runner Pam Yang said. “To make noise to be loud to take space in the streets and to feel like we’re reclaiming that space a little bit so that’s really beautiful.”

RELATED | Murder suspect’s criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing

The group first formed when COVID turned the once thriving community in a ghost town. Their goal was to help struggling businesses.

Monday night, the focus was on Lee. Organizer Joanne Wong says all the recent attacks have shattered their hearts.

“It breaks for Christina Yuna Lee, it breaks for Michelle Go, it breaks for all these people that have been hurts,” organizer Joanne Wong said. “All the grandmas and grandpas out there that have been pushed to their deaths. It breaks my heart.”

READ Also  Why Covid Took Off in California, Again

ALSO READ | NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses violence, hate crimes in exclusive one-on-one

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Run #Chinatown #honors #Christina #Lee #brings #awareness #rise #violence #Asian #Americans

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  COVID Omicron Updates: Vice President Kamala Harris tested daily after contact with positive staffer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment