Runaway subway conductor rails against transit agency





A malcontent New York Metropolis subway conductor is dealing with a attainable suspension for displaying “gross disregard” for MTA insurance policies and probably extra hassle for telling his coworkers to not present up for responsibility.

Tramell Thompson has labored only a handful of days since March 17, 2020, in accordance with MTA paperwork. However he’s getting paid whereas out protesting the MTA and vaccine mandates — and drawing reward from anti-vaxxer Kyrie Irving.

His social media exhibits images of him having fun with New York Giants video games and mountain climbing with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in California.

He says he was unable to work after being spit at on the job a yr in the past when he returned after a year-long COVID-19 associated absence.

Thompson, 40, heads a bunch known as Progressive Motion and rails against the MTA and the Transit Staff Union on YouTube.

He calls his group a nonprofit and asks for donations though there isn’t a report of the group being registered in New York or with the Inner Income Service.

An MTA inner probe discovered he posted copies of disciplinary stories of two staff on Twitter and YouTube with out permission, in accordance with a duplicate of the investigative report obtained by The Submit.

The report concluded his conduct confirmed “gross disregard” for MTA insurance policies and beneficial the agency take “acceptable motion.”

But he stays an MTA worker. He made $80,498 in 2019, state data present.

Thompson stated on YouTube he’s dealing with a attainable 10-day suspension and one other potential misconduct probe for urging employees to not work the day of a mass subway taking pictures in Brooklyn.

Thompson informed The Submit that the MTA was focusing on him. He stated he was out on employee’s compensation, making lower than his regular wage, and taking medicine as a result of his docs suppose “I’m very offended.”

“Me going across the nation, me touring — my psychologist desires me to do issues that make me completely satisfied,” he stated.

An MTA spokesman Tim Minton would solely say that on the day of the subway taking pictures “dozens of transit staff heroically raced towards the hazard zone … to offer support whereas serving to a whole lot of riders get to security.”