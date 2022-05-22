Runner Dies After Finish Line Collapse – Gadget Clock





A 30-year-old man operating the Brooklyn Half Marathon died after crossing the end line Saturday morning, hearth division and race officers mentioned.

The runner was rushed to Coney Island Hospital after he collapsed from cardiac arrest on the boardwalk end line round 9 a.m., police mentioned.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half. Our ideas and sympathies are with the runner’s household and people near them,” the New York Highway Runners mentioned in an announcement.

The NYRR spokesperson mentioned medical workers had been available initially and end strains of the race to help when obligatory.

A runner died after collapsing on the end line through the @nyrr Brooklyn Half, @FDNY mentioned. The second runner to die through the race since 2014. — myles miller (@MylesMill) May 21, 2022

The town’s hearth division mentioned 17 runners reported various accidents through the course of the race, 16 of which had been transported to the hospital for remedy. Twelve of these runners had been mentioned to have minor or non-life-threatening accidents, the FDNY mentioned.

Saturday’s dying was the primary for the Brooklyn race in eight years. In 2014, a 31-year-old runner died close to the top of the half marathon after collapsing.

The 13.1-mile race returned in-person for the primary time for the reason that begin of the pandemic, with the specter of a 90-degree scorcher looming over the runners. Temperatures through the race ranged from low 60s to excessive 70s, in keeping with the NYRR.

Runners began early, at 7 a.m., and ran from the Brooklyn Museum right down to the Coney Island boardwalk.