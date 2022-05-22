Runners hit the streets in Halifax as Blue Nose Marathon returns to Victoria Day weekend – Halifax



Greater than 6,000 runners took half in the Blue Nose Marathon race weekend in Halifax, a lot to the delight of members and organizers.

COVID-19 restrictions had cancelled the 2020 occasion and compelled the rescheduling of the 2021 races.

“It’s been 4 years since the occasion has taken place on Victoria Day weekend. It’s additionally been about 4 years since we’ve despatched all our races to Dartmouth, so actually blissful to be again to Dartmouth,” mentioned Sherri Robbins, the marathon’s government director.

“There’s a whole lot of pent-up vitality.”

Learn extra: ‘It’s very electrifying’ – Mi’kmaw runner makes N.S. group proud at Boston Marathon

Individuals on Sunday took half in the youth run, a relay and the full marathon.

For Dennis Mbelenzi, who gained the GoodLife Health 10 Km race, the environment was most memorable.

“The followers. It’s a complete lot of them on the market, very supportive, the cheering,” he mentioned.

Fellow 10 km runner Morgan Hawkes additionally felt the help of the crowd.

“Having all the folks cheering and there was not often a second the place you didn’t have somebody pushing you alongside the approach,” she mentioned.

















Greater than 1,000 volunteers, together with members from Halifax Regional Police, Halifax Transit and St. John Ambulance, helped information the runners safely and effectively by way of the streets.

“Once you come out to occasions like this, it’s very nice to have that group help and see folks once more who you haven’t seen in some time, and have the option to push your self,” mentioned Hawkes.

Paula James, who additionally ran the 10 km, referred to as the occasion an “inclusive group.”

“Each potential, all ages, each gender, everyone seems to be welcome,” James mentioned.

“You’ll all the time have somebody to run with, and also you’ll all the time have somebody to cheer you on.”