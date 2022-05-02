Runners, walkers show up in droves for Lincoln Tunnel 5K to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey



NEW YORK — Hundreds of runners and walkers spent a beautiful Sunday hitting the pavement from New Jersey to New York, and back.

It was all part of an annual 5K that raised more than $114,000 for Special Olympics New Jersey. CBS2’s John Elliott was at the Lincoln Tunnel to cheer everyone on.

More than 1,800 runners skipped the toll booth to help raise money for a great cause.

After a two-year pandemic pause, the 36th annual Lincoln Tunnel 5K Challenge was back. The money raised goes to the athletes who participate in hundreds of competitions hosted by Special Olympics New Jersey.

“To be back out here to raise some money so we can get our athletes back on the playing field is just awesome,” said Heather Andersen, CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey. “Our mission serving children and adults with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport and what that brings is inclusion in the community and gives them the opportunity to be with their peers, compete with their friends, but gives them a sense of accomplishment.”



Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K benefits Special Olympics New Jersey 01:51

The Port Authority closed the tunnel’s south tube for about three hours Sunday morning for the 3.1-mile race.

“Special Olympics needed a police department to help raise funds. They came to us and it’s all history now,” said retired Port Authority Police Chief Robert Belfiore.

Over the past 36 years, local police departments have joined the Port Authority Police team to host the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“Last year during the pandemic, law enforcement in New Jersey raised $2.3 million,” race director Larry Mays said. “The year before the pandemic we raised over $4 million.”



Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K returns in 2022 01:57

The winner clocked in just after 8:15 a.m. with a time of 17 minutes and 2 seconds. The 27-year-old from West New York beat out the second place finisher by more than a minute.

That guy can run through the Lincoln Tunnel faster than you can drive during rush hour,” Elliott said.

People he spoke with were just thrilled to be back to support such an important cause.

“Athletes in New Jersey are told they can’t participate in sporting events,” one participant said.

“And it has helped you, right?” Elliott asked.

“Yeah, it has helped us, too,” the participant said.

Special Olympics New Jersey provides year-round training and competition for more than 22,000 registered athletes. All the programs and services are free to participants.