Running backs hoping to change perceptions at NFL combine



Kenneth Walker III believes the NFL Scouts could shorten this year’s running back contingent.

He sees a promising team of skilled, versatile players, multiple worthy of a first-round draft pick in April. Walker, in fact, could be head of class after his 2021 breakout season in Michigan State, especially if he tests well between now and then.

Problem: Many teams find more value in running than waiting. So Walker and about three dozen other runners will try to change their minds at the NFL’s annual Scouting Combine at Indianapolis this week.

“I think it’s a goal in my mind, to be drafted soon,” Walker said Thursday. “And just for the other running backs, I think we have to get them off the board too.”

It will not be easy to persuade the scouts to change their ways.

This year’s draft is heavy on big guys – offensive and defensive linemen – and the receiver, it looks light on splashing, offensive playmakers outside the backfield. Even the quarterback class has been criticized for lacking Star Power.

Still, as much as the coaches want to talk about winning the championship by running the ball and stopping the run, the recent draft has taken the biggest hit backs over the weekend.

Only four have been picked in the first round in the last three seasons, and only twice in the last nine years have four or more been selected in the top 50. While some believe this year’s class is tough and deep, it may also be the first time since 2014 and the second time in 22 years that no first-rounder has lagged behind.

“I like this running back group,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week. “Again, I don’t think that’s going to be the case in the first round. I was talking to a staff manager the other day and he said, ‘Let’s go round in the fourth round.’ You’re going to get a great back in the fourth round, especially if you want a bigger back. “

This is a significant departure from the top 10 picks used by Todd Garley, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fornet and Saccon Berkeley in four consecutive drafts starting in 2015. Since then, however, no more picks have been picked than the 24th.

Despite the wide range of possibilities, the trend is unlikely to change this year.

Walker finished last season’s top scorer with 1,646 yards, while Carrie was 15th (6.22) per yard and eighth with a touchdown run (18). Jeremiah thinks Walker runs stronger than his listed 210-pound weight and Walker’s goal is to run a 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds on the indie.

But he didn’t even return Jeremiah’s top rating.

The title belongs to Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, who posted 1,000-yard season back-to-back in 2020 and 2021 and 74 receptions in three seasons.

Other top back Iowa State stars include Bryce Hall; Georgia National Championship-winning Land White and James Cook are third, behind Minnesota Vikings younger brother Dalvin Cook; And Alabama’s irresistible Brian Robinson Jr.

Everyone wants to prove that they can play three down in the NFL and be able to be multi-dimensional players like Debo Samuel and Cordrell Patterson.

“Those guys are really unique because they can play wide receivers or run backwards, and I think with them you don’t really know what they’re going to do because they can do a lot of different things,” Hall said. “I think if every race was like that, the game would be better overall. But those guys are really elite athletes and they’re one of a kind.”

It’s not just running behind those who have something to prove.

The quarterbacks, who began work on Thursday, do not have a clear lead on the draft board or expect to be in the top five overall.

No. 1 or No. 2 or both have been elected annually since quarterback 2015

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Reader said: “We have a chip in our shoulder because they say this class is not so good.” “But you’re going to see a lot of success among us.”

Running backs follow the same mantra, a star that believes it will pay off – if given the chance.

“This class is great,” White said. “These guys are really good, they’re really great guys, they’re smart and they play some good football, really all of them.”