runs 116Km in a single charge this e-scooter equipped with fast charging navigation and these features

What makes the Ather 450X special is its bigger battery than ever before. It has a 2.9 kWh battery. This electric motor will give power of 8bhp. Which is 0.8bhp more than the old model.

Ather Energy is the country’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer. In which you will get great features like fast charging, navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. If you want to test drive Ather Energy’s electric scooter, then you can book it by visiting the company’s website https://www.atherenergy.com/.

In which cases it is better – The new Ather 450X is better than its old version 450 in many respects. It will get bigger battery pack, more power and better performance. However, no major changes have been made in the look of the scooter. The company has launched the 450X with two new colors (Matt Gray and Mint Green).

Big advantages of big battery What makes the Ather 450X special is its bigger battery than ever before. It has a 2.9 kWh battery. This electric motor will give power of 8bhp. Which is 0.8bhp more than the old model. Also, its weight is 11 kg less than the old model and its top speed has also increased to 85 km per hour. The 450X can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Ather Energy Electric Scooter Range – The Ather 450X has two riding modes. It can cover a distance of 116 kms on Eco mode and 85 kms on Ride mode on a single full charge.

Charging stations will be built in these places – Ather Energy will set up 10 fast charging stations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. For this, the company has partnered with EESL. According to Ather Energy, these charging stations will be installed around malls, stations, restaurants, tech parks and cafes. Let us tell you that more than 128 charging stations are already present in 18 cities of Arthur Energy.

Price of Ather 450X – The ex-showroom Delhi price of this electric scooter is Rs 1,32,426. This price is after the FAME-2 subsidy available on the Ather 450X. At the same time, its price may change slightly in other states.