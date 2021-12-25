Runs up to 90 km in a single charge with hi-tech features, this electric scooter coming in the budget of 45 thousand

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of this electric scooter giving a long range in less than 50 thousand.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric scooters in the country, many automakers are launching their electric scooters which give a long driving range in a low budget.

In the long range of electric scooters in the market, today we are talking about the Komaki Xone electric scooter which also gives a long range with hi-tech features at an affordable price.

Keeping in mind the choice of youth and new technology, the company has made Komari X One with hi-tech features. Talking about the battery and charging of this scooter, the company has given 60 V, 20-30 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack in it. Hub motor is provided with it. This battery takes 6 to 8 hours to get fully charged once.

Talking about the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 90 km after a full charge.

Talking about the braking system of this Komaki X One, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Talking about the suspension of the scooter, it has telescopic shock absorber suspension at the front and hydraulic shock absorber suspension at the rear.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like multiple sensors, self-diagnosis, updateable features, Vivid Smart Dashboard, SBS system, emergency repair switch, BIS wheel enhanced stability, anti-theft alarm and alloy wheels in it.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Apart from this, features like digital clock, digital console, digital instrument, digital dashboard display, space to keep helmet apart from battery, USB charging port have also been provided in the scooter.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the dimensions of the scooter, the length of this electric scooter is given 1840 mm, height 1110 mm and width is 720 mm, the headlight and tail light of the scooter have been made in a new design with LED.

Talking about the price of the scooter, the company has launched this scooter in the market with an initial price of Rs 45 thousand (ex-showroom).

But the FAME being given by the central government. After the subsidy and the subsidy given by the state government, its price may come down further.