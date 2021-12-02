Runway 34 2022 full Movie Download, Runway 34 full Movie



Runway 34 Movie (2021): Runway 34 is an Indian upcoming Hindi language Comedy, Drama film directed by Ajay Devgn. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a pilot. Things take a new turn as unfortunate events unfold. Will he be able to tackle the challenges and solve the issues?

Runway 34 Movie Details:

Movies Name : Runway 34 (2021)

: Runway 34 (2021) Genre: Action, Crime, Romance

Action, Crime, Romance Release Date: 29 April 2022

29 April 2022 Director : Ajay Devgn

: Ajay Devgn Producer: Ajay Devgn, Husaini Hasnain, Jay Kanojiya, Sandeep Kewlani, Vishal Khanna, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Tarlok Singh

Ajay Devgn, Husaini Hasnain, Jay Kanojiya, Sandeep Kewlani, Vishal Khanna, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Tarlok Singh Production: Sriram Iyengar, Sujeet Sawant

Sriram Iyengar, Sujeet Sawant Writer : Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan

: Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Runway 34 Cast?

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Rakul Preet Singh

Boman Irani

Angira Dhar

CarryMinati

Raaj Vishwakarma

Bikram Malati

Aakanksha Singh

Raghav Binani

Aamil Keeyan Khan

Manmeet Singh Sawhney

Mamun

Runway 34 Official Trailer

Runway 34 Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.