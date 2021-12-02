Runway 34 2022 full Movie Download, Runway 34 full Movie
Runway 34 Movie (2021): Runway 34 is an Indian upcoming Hindi language Comedy, Drama film directed by Ajay Devgn. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
The plot revolves around the life of a pilot. Things take a new turn as unfortunate events unfold. Will he be able to tackle the challenges and solve the issues?
Runway 34 Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Runway 34 (2021)
- Genre: Action, Crime, Romance
- Release Date: 29 April 2022
- Director: Ajay Devgn
- Producer: Ajay Devgn, Husaini Hasnain, Jay Kanojiya, Sandeep Kewlani, Vishal Khanna, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Tarlok Singh
- Production: Sriram Iyengar, Sujeet Sawant
- Writer: Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Runway 34 Cast?
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Ajay Devgn
- Rakul Preet Singh
- Boman Irani
- Angira Dhar
- CarryMinati
- Raaj Vishwakarma
- Bikram Malati
- Aakanksha Singh
- Raghav Binani
- Aamil Keeyan Khan
- Manmeet Singh Sawhney
- Mamun
Runway 34 Official Trailer
Runway 34 Official Trailer Coming soon.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I'm only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
