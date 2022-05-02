Runway 34 Box Office day 4 weekend collection Ajay Devgn flop movie box office. Runway 34 box office 4th day weekend collection Ajay Devgn flop movie box office

Runway 34 earnings over the weekend

According to the trade report, Runway 34 has earned up to 6 crores on the third day. If seen, Runway 34 has seen a 10 to 15 percent jump in earnings on the weekend after the opening day.

Runway 34 budget between 80 to 100 crores

The budget of Runway 34 is between 80 to 100 crores, so Ajay Devgan’s film will have to earn close to 100 crores to come in the hit category.

ajay devgan flop movies list

If we look at Ajay Devgan’s flop films in the last few years, then the film Action Jackson, released in the year 2014, has been a big flop. This action film of Ajay Devgan did only close to 57 crores.

Rascals, Aakrosh and London Dreams, Mehbooba also included in Ajay Devgan’s flops

The film Satyagraha, released in the year 2013, earned close to 63 crores and the film flopped. The film Himmatwala, released in the year 2013, has earned close to 47 crores. Tej released in the year 2012 and Rascals, Aakrosh and London Dreams released in the year 2011, Mehbooba has also joined Ajay Devgan’s flop films.