Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Friday Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff beats Ajay Devgn on Day 1 | Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2 Friday Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff beats Ajay Devgan on Day 1

slow opening

Ajay Devgan’s film has given an opening of around 3.50 crores, which is one of his slowest openings. A big reason for this is the content of the film.. Even before the release, there was no special craze among the audience about the film. Which also affected the advance booking of the film.

earning on weekends

If trade pundits are to be believed, the film can collect up to 15-17 crores on its opening weekend. The content of the film is being liked after its release. So, the film can get the benefit of positive word of mouth.

Friday Collection

At the same time, Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti has given an opening of up to 7.50 crores. The special thing is that during the advance booking itself, the film had earned more than 3 crores. However, the weekend is going to be very important for the film.

weekend collection

Heropanti 2 can earn up to 30 crores in its first weekend. But due to negative word of mouth, the journey ahead of the film is going to be very difficult. The special thing is that Heropanti 2 is a film made on a huge budget. In such a situation, it is difficult for the film to be a hit.

KGF 2 is giving big competition

At the same time, both these films are getting a big competition from the film KGF 2 .. which is in its third week. Despite the release of two new films, KGF 2 has earned 4-5 crores this Friday. The film has crossed the 350 crore mark in Hindi.