Runway 34 Vs Heropanti Box Office Opening Day 1 Friday April 29 | Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 Box Office Opening Report

very bad word of mouth

Heropanti 2, produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production, has received very bad word of mouth. Some people have started calling Tiger Shroff the Salman Khan of youth. Because even in this film of Tiger Shroff, just headless action and comedy is full. Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of criticism for her performance. At the same time people are not able to understand why Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in this film.

10 – 11 crore opening

According to the current figures and the advance booking of 2.5 crores, if the box office opening of Heropanti 2 is to be speculated, then this film will open 10-11 crores at the box office. The film has registered an occupancy of less than 20 percent in North India. At the same time, the film’s occupancy has gone up to 40 percent in the cities of the South.

Average 25 – 25 percent

If we talk about the occupancy of the morning shows on the first day, then the occupancy of Tiger’s film has remained between 25 – 35 percent in most of the cities. The film is made on a budget of 80 crores and it is a pure masala film. In such a situation, it has to be seen whether it will be able to extract its budget at the box office or not.

masala movies not working

It is worth noting that at this time the asking for pure masala films is less at the box office. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey was also a desi masala film which despite getting a Holi-like weekend was completely rejected by the audience and decided to watch The Kashmir Files instead of Bachchan Pandey. In such a situation, instead of Heropanti 2, the attitude of the audience may turn towards Ajay Devgan’s Runway 34 in the coming days.

very slow start

Talking about Runway 34, the film has made a very slow start in the theatres, on the first day. The film has registered an occupancy of 10.5 percent in the theaters on the first day so far. In the cities of North India, this figure has been only 8 – 9 percent. At the same time, the occupancy figure of morning shows in other cities also did not exceed 14 percent.

Average performance in only two cities

Talking about the numbers, Ajay Devgan’s film has started on average in Hyderabad and Jaipur by registering 18-20 percent occupancy amidst very poor figures. Although the word of mouth of the film is much better than Heropanti 2. In such a situation, in the coming days, Ajay Devgan – Amitabh Bachchan’s film can get an audience.

5 crore opening

According to the current figures, Ajay Devgan – Amitabh Bachchan’s film will open 5 crores at the box office, which will probably be the lowest opening figure of Ajay Devgan in the last 10-15 years. However, Runway 34 may perform better in the times to come.

