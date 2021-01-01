Rupali-Ganguly: Anupama fame actress Rupali Ganguly says expression on Bajre da Sitta’s fans Rani Bajre da Sitta

‘Anupama’ actress Rupali Ganguly is one of the favorite actresses in the TV industry. The actress has huge fans on social media. She remains very active on social media. Rupali keeps sharing funny pictures and funny videos on Instagram again and again. Now Rupali has shared a video. When you see that, your heart will be gardening. The actress has shared a video of herself dancing on ‘Bajre Da Sita’.

Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ video



Rupali has shared a video in which she is seen lip-syncing before and during makeup. Rupali looks very beautiful in a black saree. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Bajra ka Sita. It’s a little late, but the trend is the trend.



Fans are reacting to this video of the actress. One user wrote, ‘You’re amazing. A third user wrote, ‘This is your first transition reel and it’s beautiful.’ The actress keeps sharing photos and videos from her makeup room. A few days ago, Rupali shared a video of herself getting ready for the shoot. While sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘You should know that you are as beautiful as you are.’ Rupali’s videos are very popular.