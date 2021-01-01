Rupali Ganguly: Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly enjoys pool time with her son Rudransh while celebrating his birthday

TV series ‘Anupama’ fame actress Rupali Ganguly is loved in every home. The actress often shares on social media the latest updates related to the sets of the serial or her personal life. Recently, Rupali shared several photos with her husband and child while enjoying a holiday in Lonavla. Which is going very viral on social media these days.

Rupali Ganguly wished the boy a happy birthday



Rupali has shared a photo with her son Rudransh while enjoying in the swimming pool. In which fans are in love with mother and child. This picture of Rupali is also in the headlines as it shows her in a black bikini. While enjoying the holiday, Rupali has shared two pictures with her son. Looking at Rupali’s post, it would not be wrong to say that the actress has shared her son’s birthday posts. Sharing a post wishing her son a happy birthday, Rupali wrote in the caption, ‘Happy Birthday My Sunsign. Thank you for choosing me as my mother. Fans have also reacted to Rupali’s post and wished the boy a happy birthday.



Speaking of Rupali Ganguly’s work front, her ‘Anupama’ serial is one of the top shows in the TRP case. ‘Anupama’ has created a special identity in the hearts of the fans. Rupali also has a very good bond with the co-stars in the series. And his living example is his Instagram account. In fact, ‘Anupama’ usually shares photos and videos with her co-stars. Rupali keeps sharing various funny videos with her co-stars.



