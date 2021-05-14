Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Anupamaa Slipping Off TRP Charts: Achchi Baat Hai…





Anupamaa Dropping on TRP charts: Actor Rupali Ganguly is all relaxed and unperturbed about her present Anupamaa slipping off the TRP checklist. The favored actor, who performs the titular character on the Star Plus present, talked to a number one every day not too long ago and talked about that her job is to behave and he or she's certain they are going to bounce again.

Anupamaa was changed by Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein on the highest this week. In an interview with ETimes, Rupali stated, "Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur present ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It's nice. Let another present have the chance to go forward, as soon as in a manner), It encourages us to work tougher."

She additionally stated that the producer of the present, Rajan Shahi, can be equally unperturbed as is "as cheerful as ever." Nevertheless, the actor, who has impressed the viewers together with her efficiency in exhibits like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjeevani amongst others, stated that she and different actors from the present haven't been preserving effectively. Rupali has not too long ago recovered from COVID and in her absence, the writers introduced an fascinating twist to the plot. The divorce twist within the story has continuously been delayed and that's preserving the viewers hooked to the present.

Rupali talked in regards to the problem that the writers confronted with many actors being unavailable as a consequence of well being points. “Since Aashish and I each have been unwell, the writers needed to deviate from the primary story. However consider it they nonetheless managed to maintain the viewer’s curiosity alive. Even Tassnim Sheikh has been indisposed. It was not a simple time for the writers,” she stated.

She additionally talked about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a present by the identical producer, and the way it continues to have run on the TRP charts. “Look, we’re speaking about Mr Shahi who has his present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai going on since 13 years and at the moment at No 5. He closes his personal exhibits,” she stated.

The actor maintained that her job is to not fear in regards to the TRP however give her finest by way of efficiency. Rupali talked about that “the channel and producer” shall consider the numbers as a result of they’re simply actors and their job is to painting their characters effectively.

Properly, Anupamaa followers are certainly in for an ideal shock because the writers are anticipated to carry some new twist within the story quickly. Be careful this area for all the most recent updates on Anupamaa!