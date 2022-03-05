Rupali Ganguly said on shooting a romantic scene for ‘Anupama’ – never thought I would do this at this age, told husband’s reaction

Television serial ‘Anupama’ is the top rated show these days. The daily soap is getting a lot of love from the audience. The show tells the story of a middle-aged woman who is on her journey from being a housewife to making her mark. These days she is seen romancing Anuj on the show and their lovely love story is getting a lot of love from the audience.

Talking to ETimes about his romantic track in the popular show, he said, “It feels amazing. Change is the only constant thing in Anupama. Initially, the show focuses on the story of Vanraj and Anupama and their family drama. I really never thought that there would be another man like this to come into Anupama’s life when the show started.”

He further added, “The track is performing extremely well. The way Rajan Shahi (producer) and his team have created this entire track of Anupama’s transformation is heartwarming. Like I always say that in every woman there is a little girl and in every man there is a boy, and whenever I watch my scene with Gaurav playing Anuj, I get butterflies in my stomach. Even at this age, Rajan Shahi has fulfilled all my wishes to become a heroine.

Rupali also shared her thoughts on romancing on-screen at the age of 44. She added, “I never thought I would get to do romance on-screen at this age, especially the one I am doing now that makes your heart beat, and there is no physical chemistry between the characters. it occurs. I am seeing a lot of physical chemistry in the shows but here the audience is craving for it.”

She also talked about her husband’s reaction to their love track on the show. Rupali said that her husband is loving the romantic track between Anuj and Anupama. The two watch the show together and he is her biggest critic as well as her biggest fan.

Rupali said that she herself has directed many commercials. So, he captures the little details and tells her where she could have done better or what didn’t work. She said that she listens to a lot of things she says and tries to improve them.