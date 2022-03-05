Rupali ganguly show anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old story.

Fans are demanding boycott on social media regarding Rupali Ganguly’s TV show Anupama. Apart from the drama of Shah family, the fans of Anupama show want Anuj and Anupama to move forward in their life together. People are now telling the story of Shah family boring again in the upcoming twists in the show.

Even some people have said that if it continues like this, then they will not be able to watch the show for a long time. Fans expected that a new chapter would be added in Anupama’s life, after which she would separate from the Shah family and establish her new identity. The way Anupama’s story ends at the Shah family’s house.

Seeing this, the fans have said that they will not watch the show for a week. It is currently being shown in the story of the show that Anupama has to choose between the responsibility of the Shah family and her love Anuj Kapadia. Anupama is unable to decide which way to go. On one hand, Kinjal means Anupama’s daughter-in-law is pregnant.

The Shah family wants Anupama to pay full attention to Kinjal at this time. In such a situation, he is being emotionally forced to stay in the house. Kinjal’s mother tells Anupama that she is the only one who can take good care of her daughter. In such a situation, he should go back to the Shah family.

#Anupamaa
Since their is no
#MaAn
i am taking a break for a week or more, can not bear more of this drama and cannot see Anu back into Shah and standing with V ridiculous and losing all the self respect. — Tans (@Tans51123903)
March 4, 2022



Let us tell you that Anupama left the house after the humiliation from Vanraj and family, not letting her self-confidence weaken. In the show, as soon as the story is again taking Anupama to the side of the Shah family, the fans are unhappy with the drama of this daughter-in-law and are expressing their opposition along with making many types of memes on it.

Am all in for this. Bahut festivals mana liye family k saath. Ab bas dono kahin door jake Holi manao. Get drunk, get married, whatever rocks their boat. Just get away for a day.
#Anupamaa #MaAn
https://t.co/ovfMMh1mfS — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs)
March 4, 2022



Anuj doesn't deserve Anu if she has 2 bear d burden of Shahs evry step of d way 2day its kinjal 2morrow it b baa or pakhi den samar!dey will all come in semi circle coz dey knw anu will leave her life fr them! She has to make Anuj her priority or never marry him
#Anupamaa #MaAn — (@sabi_1605)
March 4, 2022



