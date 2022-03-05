Entertainment

Rupali ganguly show anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old story.

11 hours ago
Rupali ganguly show anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old story.
Rupali ganguly show anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old story.

Rupali ganguly show anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old story.

Television

Fans are demanding boycott on social media regarding Rupali Ganguly’s TV show Anupama. Apart from the drama of Shah family, the fans of Anupama show want Anuj and Anupama to move forward in their life together. People are now telling the story of Shah family boring again in the upcoming twists in the show.

Even some people have said that if it continues like this, then they will not be able to watch the show for a long time. Fans expected that a new chapter would be added in Anupama’s life, after which she would separate from the Shah family and establish her new identity. The way Anupama’s story ends at the Shah family’s house.

Anupama

Seeing this, the fans have said that they will not watch the show for a week. It is currently being shown in the story of the show that Anupama has to choose between the responsibility of the Shah family and her love Anuj Kapadia. Anupama is unable to decide which way to go. On one hand, Kinjal means Anupama’s daughter-in-law is pregnant.

The Shah family wants Anupama to pay full attention to Kinjal at this time. In such a situation, he is being emotionally forced to stay in the house. Kinjal’s mother tells Anupama that she is the only one who can take good care of her daughter. In such a situation, he should go back to the Shah family.

Let us tell you that Anupama left the house after the humiliation from Vanraj and family, not letting her self-confidence weaken. In the show, as soon as the story is again taking Anupama to the side of the Shah family, the fans are unhappy with the drama of this daughter-in-law and are expressing their opposition along with making many types of memes on it.

Here read in details why Rupali Ganguly show Anupama fans angry on makers demand boycott because of old storyline

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 13:20 [IST]


