Rupali Ganguly Show Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Rubbishes Rumours of cold War on set | Is ‘Kavya’ the enemy of ‘Anupamaa’ in real life too? Madalsa Sharma herself gave the answer

Rupali Ganguly Show Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Rubbishes Rumours of cold War on set

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupama, which has broken all the records in the matter of TRP, has become popular from house to house. While the story of the show is continuously progressing with twist and turn, all the actors of the show are also doing their job well. The biggest success of any artist is considered to be that his acting starts realizing the person in front of him. The same is happening to some extent with Anupama as well.

What is the equation in real life?

There were reports about the TV show Anupama for some time that all is not well between actress Rupali Ganguly (Anupama) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya). It is one thing to see both of them fighting and quarreling on the screen, but everything is not going well between the two in real life too, the fans were quite excited to know the truth of these news.

Madalsa Sharma told the reality

In a special interview with Spotboye, Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya, has answered these questions. Madalsa Sharma said, ‘First of all, I do not understand where these rumors come from. How strange is this to know. We shoot like a family. Every day when we work together, we laugh, we eat together.

Rupali-Madalsa are very good friends

He said, ‘When our hard work is misunderstood in this way, then it hurts us a lot.’ Madalsa Sharma dismissed the rumours and said, ‘Like everyone else, I also get along very well with Rupali. When we work together everyday, we build a strong bond. Mera and Rupali’s on screen as much tashan hota hai, off screen is as cool.

