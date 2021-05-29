Rupali Ganguly Slips Into Weekend in Simply Gorgeous And Elegant Ethnic Look





Gujarat: Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has slipped into her weekend temper with mesmerising photos of hers in easy and stylish ethnic put on. Taking to Instagram, she shared a few images clad in a black kurti teamed up with a white and pastel shades dupatta. She accessorised it with a number of silver bangles on her each fingers, a pair of matching earrings, and bindi. Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly’s Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral – Watch

She glammed up her look with refined make-up, a splash of purple lipstick, and broad kohled-up eyes. She will be seen sporting a curly hairdo with braids. Nicely, she seems to be beautiful, as ever. Additionally Learn – Anupama Main Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter’s Evil Plan

She captioned it, “Costume to not Impress, however to Categorical. Completely happy Weekend. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Anupama Huge Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Would not Need to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Take a Look At The Images Right here:

In one other submit, she shared a glimpse of her very best Saturday night. She will be seen out on a experience as she sports activities oily hair, spectacles, and daring purple lipstick. She wrote, “I need to be recognized for the work I’ve performed, versus the place I am going on Saturday nights. Oil your hair, placed on some purple lipstick, put on glasses, and comfortable up with guide – my very best Saturday night What’s yours ?”

Her different video goes insanely viral on social media. Within the video, she will be seen enacting one of many scenes from the preliminary episodes of Anupama. The video is from her audition for the present.

In the meantime, Rupali is at present driving on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered an enormous fan-following and infrequently high TRP charts. The forged consists of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.