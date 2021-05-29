Rupali Ganguly Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral





Mumbai: Tv actor Rupali Ganguly has received everybody’s coronary heart along with her position as Anupama within the Star Plus present. The present has already made a particular place within the viewers’s coronary heart and has turn into a family title. Now, a video goes viral on social media which looks as if Rupali Ganguly’s audition for Anupama. Additionally Learn – Anupama Main Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter’s Evil Plan

The viral video reveals Rupali wearing a saree (similar to Anupama’s character) and reciting her dialogues confidently. The identical scene was additionally seen in one of many preliminary episodes of the present. The video was shared by considered one of Rupali Ganguly’s fan web page. ‘Anupama Audition. Fully ignored the video. Very actual audition. All of us love Anupama,’ the fanpage wrote. Regardless that followers are loving this clip, it can’t be ascertained whether it is Rupali’s audition video. Additionally Learn – Anupama Large Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Would not Wish to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Rupali Ganguly has labored in a number of tv reveals together with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish and Ba Bahu Aur Child.

Speaking in regards to the present, Vanraj and Anupama are actually divorced following which Anupama has left the home. She is now residing individually and is battling most cancers as nicely. In the meantime, Kavya is now making ready for her marriage with Vanraj – who continues to be confused in regards to the choice and is in a dilemma if he ought to marry Kavya or not.

Anupama options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.