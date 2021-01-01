Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama tops TV TRP report again

The mood of the TV audience is changing. Several major changes have been made to the new TRP report. Interestingly, the stunt based reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11′ has entered the top-5. Shahir Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ was not liked by the audience. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show ‘Anupama’ is once again showering the love of the audience. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes of TRP. So ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ is out of TRP’s top-5 race.

‘Anupama’ on No. 1, ‘Whose love is missing’ on No. 2

In the meantime, the storyline of ‘Anupama’ has changed a lot, which has kept the curiosity of the audience in the show. Rupali Ganguly’s popularity has also increased a lot. She constantly shares BTS photos and videos from the set of the show on social media. In the TRP list, where the crown of No. 1 is on the head of ‘Anupama’, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt’s show ‘Gum Hai Kisai Ke Pyaar Mein’ is at the second position.

Not one but two shows at No. 3

In the new TRP chart, there is fierce competition for the No. 3 position. Along with ‘Tamarind’, ‘Indian Idol 12’ is at the third position in the list. ‘Indian Idol 12’ is in its final week. Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhpriya, Mohammad Danish, Sayali Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal are the first 6 contestants. The final episode of the show will air on August 15th.

Danger Players at No. 4, two shows at No. 5

‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ has been entered at number four. Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show has entered the top 5 of the TRP chart for the first time. So in fifth place there are not one but two shows. Along with ‘Super Dancer 4’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahten Serial’ is at number five in the list.

‘Taraq Mehta …’ did not get a place in the top-5

The biggest loser in the top-5 list is Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. In such a scenario, TMKOC will have to put a lot of effort into the future, as there are currently 7 TV shows in the top-5 list.

