Rupert Murdoch Wishes Keith Kelly ‘The Best’ In Retirement



Mr Kelly lives with his wife, Pat Walsh, a nurse in Sloan Kettering, originally from the village of Knocknagoshel, County Kerry, Ireland. He has three sons; a sailor, a lifeguard and a bartender. “All the flashbacks,” their father said.

It feels like, if he could, Mr. Kelly would eat newspaper for breakfast. The son of a Daily News press man, Mr. Kelly was born in Brooklyn and delivered newspapers as a child. His very first scoop happened in 1980, and it was a big scoop.

Interested in the sectarian conflict then raging in Northern Ireland, he decamped to Belfast to try his hand as an independent foreign correspondent. Shortly afterwards, a source close to the Irish Republican Army told him that a hunger strike was planned inside the Long Kesh detention center.

Mr Kelly’s report, titled “Imprisoned N. Irishman for Starving” was broadcast on the Catholic News Service wire, helping to break the story. This and subsequent hunger strike, in which Bobby Sands, Raymond McCreesh and others died, have become some of the longest lasting episodes of the Troubles.

Mr Kelly’s scoop only earned him $ 50, but he paid dividends 17 years later, in 1997, when he landed an interview with Pete Hamill, an Irish American champion and editor. of the Daily News at the time. “Pete was going through all of my clips and he said, ‘Wow, that’s a good scoop’, and that helped me land the job,” said the still proud Mr Kelly.

He displayed Irish loyalty to Mr. Hamill. One night in 1997, a former Fleet Street editor named Wendy Henry (nickname: “the badger”) showed up to a News party, still eating tabloid beef, and threw a drink in M’s face. Hamill. Seeing this, Mr. Kelly quickly made an unholy concoction – “it was, like, creme de mint, the cheapest whiskey, Kahlúa and cream,” he said – to get rid of it. of Mrs. Henry in retaliation. But a colleague grabbed him and warned him that he would end up on Page Six, the Post’s gossip column.