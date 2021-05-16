Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in upcoming thriller Poker Face

Oscar-worthy actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.

Written by Stephen M Coates, movie will gaze Crowe essay the function of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood pals to his Miami property for what turns right right into a excessive stakes sport of poker, reported Deadline.

“These pals catch a love dislike relationship with the host, a grasp sport-participant/planner, and he has concocted an elaborate contrivance designed to elevate a fair justice to all of them. On the alternative hand, Jake finds himself re-pondering his contrivance when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous dwelling invader whose outdated jobs catch all ended in execute and arson,” the legit plotline be taught.

The mission, which comes from Arclight Motion pictures, shall be produced by Gary Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Keith Rodger.

Fleder is well-known for guiding films equal to Runaway Jury (2003), The Express: The Ernie Davis Narrative (2008) and Jason Statham-starrer Homefront (2013).

Crowe most recently starred in thriller Unhinged. He’ll subsequent function in Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Like and Direct and awe thriller The Georgetown Mission.