Russia #Acknowledges #Antisatellite #Missile #Test

MOSCOW – Russia’s military admitted on Tuesday it had tested an anti-satellite weapon that destroyed targets in orbit, sent a cloudburst around the Earth and forced astronauts on the International Space Station to take refuge.

The announcement comes after a day of silence over state-of-the-art weapons testing in Moscow amid already escalating military tensions between the United States and Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Russian lawmaker refused to take any tests, although some pieces had come so close to the International Space Station that astronauts closed the hatch and took refuge.

The Russian weapon, identified in Russian news reports as the S-500 Prometey missile, blew up the long-awaited Soviet Signal Intelligence satellite launched in 1982 and has been circulating quietly for years.