Russia Acknowledges Antisatellite Missile Test
MOSCOW – Russia’s military admitted on Tuesday it had tested an anti-satellite weapon that destroyed targets in orbit, sent a cloudburst around the Earth and forced astronauts on the International Space Station to take refuge.
The announcement comes after a day of silence over state-of-the-art weapons testing in Moscow amid already escalating military tensions between the United States and Russia.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Russian lawmaker refused to take any tests, although some pieces had come so close to the International Space Station that astronauts closed the hatch and took refuge.
The Russian weapon, identified in Russian news reports as the S-500 Prometey missile, blew up the long-awaited Soviet Signal Intelligence satellite launched in 1982 and has been circulating quietly for years.
The blast created more than 1,500 traceable pieces and is expected to eventually form hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, according to the U.S. State Department, which strongly criticized the test for endangering satellites and crude spaceships.
Secretary of State Anthony J. In a statement Monday, Blinken strongly criticized the test for being “carelessly conducted.”
The U.S. Space Command says the pile is likely to remain in orbit for years or even decades, causing a massive increase in space debris. A few days before the Russian test, the space station had to avoid the wreckage of the 2007 Chinese weapons test.
“Russia’s Defense Ministry successfully completed the test,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, in the country’s first official acknowledgment. “The result is the destruction of passive Russian space equipment.”
The statement said the debris cloud posed no threat to the International Space Station, other crew spaceships or satellites.
Earlier on Tuesday, Yuri Schwitkin, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, denied any involvement in the test. “There is no limit to the state’s imagination,” Mr Schwitkin said, according to the Interfax news agency. “Russia is not militarizing the space.”
There was no explanation for the contradictory statements or indications that the two Russian astronauts on the International Space Station had received advance warnings.
The Russians, along with two Americans and a German astronaut, took shelter for about two hours on a spaceship docked at the station that could return them to Earth if needed.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Russia’s human spaceflight program was aware of the military missile test “for no reason to believe.” He noted that the cloudburst now posed a threat to three astronauts on China’s Tiangong space station.
The international impact of the episode spread on Tuesday. In a post on Twitter, French Defense Minister Florence Parley did not name Russia but criticized Vandal for polluting outer space.
“Space is a normal part of the 7.7 billion inhabitants of our planet,” she said. “Space saboteurs have a huge responsibility to endanger their astronauts and satellites by creating debris and pollution.”
Ms Parli said the European Union had made it clear that space was a new “region of conflict”.
Managing space junk is a growing problem over the years. The Russian test already added large amounts of debris into the orbit, including older satellites, rocket parts and previous anti-satellite weapons tests from China, India and the United States.
#Russia #Acknowledges #Antisatellite #Missile #Test
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.