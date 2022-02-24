World

Russia aimed at ‘decapitating’ Ukraine government, invasion first of multiple phases: US official

12 seconds ago
Russia’s attack on Ukraine appears to be the beginning of a “large-scale aggression” aimed at destroying the capital, Kiev, a U.S. defense official said Thursday.

Officials have described three “main axes of the attack”, which appear to be a strong push towards the capital.

“It is our assessment that they have every intention to behead the government,” the official said. “They are moving towards Kiev.”

The official said the attack now appears to be in an “early stage”, with multiple steps to follow. What these future stages will be like, though, is hard to predict, although what has happened so far is not surprising.

In the biggest European invasion since World War II, Putin has launched an all-out war against Ukraine

The official predicted that the war would be “very bloody, very costly and very influential on European security, perhaps for a long, long time.”

The United States has seen retaliation from Ukrainians, especially in the city of Kharkiv, but also in the vicinity of Kiev airport. The Ukrainian military has claimed that it has landed several Russian jets, but officials have not been able to confirm this.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened that any country that intervenes will face a response “never seen in history”, leading to speculation that it was a threat of a nuclear response. A senior defense official said the United States did not know in “perfect detail” what Russia was planning to do, but did not see “increased threats.”

The United States is sending military aid to the region, but will not enter Ukraine. Although F-35 planes are being sent to Estonia, Romania and Lithuania, expected to arrive later Thursday, the Biden administration has repeatedly insisted that U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine.

Similarly, on Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the defense forces as ready to protect NATO members if necessary, but did not mention entering Ukraine, which is not part of NATO.

