russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA

Let us inform that India had sought help from Russia to rescue the Indians trapped in Ukraine. At the same time, in this case, Russia has accused Ukraine that only Indian students are being shielded in the tanks which are being stopped.

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of the return of Indian students amid the situation in Ukraine. Russia has been told that its army is doing everything possible to rescue Indians from the “war zone” but Ukraine is using Indian students as human shields by taking them hostage. Russia has said that efforts are on to evacuate Indians from Kharkiv.

Let us inform that the Indian Foreign Ministry has issued its statement on this claim of Russia. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a note on Twitter which said that the ministry is in touch with Indians in Ukraine. No information has been received of any Indian being taken hostage.

Our response to media queries regarding reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine ️https://t.co/RaOFcV849D pic.twitter.com/fOlz5XsQsc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, last night Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A statement was issued by the Russian Defense Ministry just after the talks between PM Modi and Putin. In which it was said to give full help to Indians. On the other hand, Ukraine said in a statement regarding the claim being made by Russia that India should talk to Russia to build a corridor to evacuate its students from Ukraine.

Let us tell you that shortly after Russia’s allegations, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the Russians took students from India, Pakistan, China and other countries hostage. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a tweet, “We call on the governments of India, Pakistan, China and other countries to call on Moscow to provide humanitarian aid to other Ukrainian cities for those taken hostage in the Russian attacks in Kharkiv and Sumy.” Allow the corridor to open.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti on Wednesday said, “We demand the safe and unhindered passage of our Indian citizens from Kharkiv and other conflict areas. The Indian government has sent senior ministers to Ukraine’s neighboring countries to facilitate the evacuation.

Meanwhile, the third C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Poland reached Hindon Airport carrying Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt interacted with Indian citizens. He informed that the aircraft which had earlier brought the students has been sent for evacuation and as soon as the students disembark from this aircraft, it will fly again for evacuation. I congratulate all the staff.