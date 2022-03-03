World

russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA
Written by admin
russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA

russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA

russia Allegation Ukraine use Indian students as human shields – Ukraine using Indian students as ‘human shield’- Russian President called PM Modi and said; Speak MEA

Let us inform that India had sought help from Russia to rescue the Indians trapped in Ukraine. At the same time, in this case, Russia has accused Ukraine that only Indian students are being shielded in the tanks which are being stopped.

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of the return of Indian students amid the situation in Ukraine. Russia has been told that its army is doing everything possible to rescue Indians from the “war zone” but Ukraine is using Indian students as human shields by taking them hostage. Russia has said that efforts are on to evacuate Indians from Kharkiv.

Let us inform that the Indian Foreign Ministry has issued its statement on this claim of Russia. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a note on Twitter which said that the ministry is in touch with Indians in Ukraine. No information has been received of any Indian being taken hostage.

Meanwhile, last night Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A statement was issued by the Russian Defense Ministry just after the talks between PM Modi and Putin. In which it was said to give full help to Indians. On the other hand, Ukraine said in a statement regarding the claim being made by Russia that India should talk to Russia to build a corridor to evacuate its students from Ukraine.

READ Also  How a Rockaways Locations Rep Spends Her Sundays

Let us tell you that shortly after Russia’s allegations, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the Russians took students from India, Pakistan, China and other countries hostage. Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a tweet, “We call on the governments of India, Pakistan, China and other countries to call on Moscow to provide humanitarian aid to other Ukrainian cities for those taken hostage in the Russian attacks in Kharkiv and Sumy.” Allow the corridor to open.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti on Wednesday said, “We demand the safe and unhindered passage of our Indian citizens from Kharkiv and other conflict areas. The Indian government has sent senior ministers to Ukraine’s neighboring countries to facilitate the evacuation.

Meanwhile, the third C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Poland reached Hindon Airport carrying Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt interacted with Indian citizens. He informed that the aircraft which had earlier brought the students has been sent for evacuation and as soon as the students disembark from this aircraft, it will fly again for evacuation. I congratulate all the staff.


#russia #Allegation #Ukraine #Indian #students #human #shields #Ukraine #Indian #students #human #shield #Russian #President #called #Modi #Speak #MEA

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Detroit ex-prosecutor facing prison over embezzlement

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment