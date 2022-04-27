Russia attempting to ‘storm again and again’ Mariupol steel factory, Ukraine official says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Mariupol official on Wednesday said Russian military forces were trying to “repeatedly storm” a steel plant in the city where officials said 1,000 civilians were being covered.

The relentless blitz at the Azovostal plant comes a day after Mariupol City Council described what it described as a “scary” picture of medical work for the treatment of injured people still trapped inside the sprawling industrial complex.

Petro Andruschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his telegram page on Wednesday that “air strikes in Azovstal have not abated. There is no silence, but repeated storm attempts are being made.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Andrewschenko said the repeated attacks showed that Vladimir Putin’s army was “hiding no more plans for Azovostal and our defenders.”

“At the same time, there has been a resurgence of street fighting in sectors ranging from Azovstal plant management to roads,” he added.

On Tuesday, the city council of Mariupol released a graphic image that allegedly showed him being treated by medical staff inside the Azvestal factory.

“This is what the hospital in a shelter in Azovostal looks like. It’s a scary picture. But the world needs to know what’s going on,” he said on his telegram page.

The council said women, children and the elderly were among those who took refuge in the factory in “unhealthy” and “terrible” conditions without medication.

Also on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, proposed the formation of a “humanitarian contact group” that would facilitate the safe evacuation of Ukrainians trapped in cities like Mariupol.