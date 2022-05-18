World

Russia-backed separatists say 900 Ukrainian troops surrendered at steel plant, disputing earlier figures

The Russian-controlled Donetsk administration says greater than 900 Ukrainian troops have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, excess of beforehand reported.

A complete of 962 Ukrainian militants have surrendered from the world of ​​the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, in keeping with the Donetsk Individuals’s Republic (DPR) Territorial Protection Headquarters.

DPR is the official title of the Russian-backed separatist group in Donetsk.

Smoke billows from Mariupol's metallurgical combine Azvastall on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Smoke billows from Mariupol’s metallurgical mix Azvastall on Wednesday, Could 4, 2022.
(By way of Donetsk Individuals’s Republic Ministry of Inside Press Service AP)

The Ukrainian navy says preliminary estimates put the quantity at between just a few hundred and 1,000.

The newest statistics come as DPR’s personal Report Earlier within the day, he mentioned: “256 Ukrainian militants have surrendered.”

April 21 Smoke rises over the Mariupol Azvestal Iron and Steel Works factory.

April 21 Smoke rises over the Mariupol Azvestal Iron and Steel Works manufacturing unit.
(Reuters / Alexander Ermochenko)

In his speech on Monday night time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, with out disclosing the precise variety of troops that had been withdrawn.

“Ukraine wants Ukrainian heroes alive. That’s our coverage. I feel each satisfactory particular person will perceive these phrases,” Zelensky mentioned.

The Ukrainian navy says most of these evacuated had been despatched to Russian-controlled cities.

“Due to the Ukrainian navy – the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the intelligence neighborhood, the negotiating staff, the Worldwide Committee of the Pink Cross and the United Nations, we hope that we can save the lives of our boys. They’re critically injured and are receiving medical therapy.” .

A serviceman of the Azov Special Forces Regiment inside the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dimitro 'Orest' Kozatsky / Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP)

A serviceman of the Azov Particular Forces Regiment contained in the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Could 10, 2022. (Dimitro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky / Azov Particular Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian Nationwide Guard Press Workplace through AP)
(Dmitro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky / Azov Particular Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian Nationwide Guard Press Workplace through AP)

These trapped underneath the Azovstal steel plant included civilians and Ukrainian forces, many critically injured and lacking limbs, as Russian forces took over the remainder of the town.

After profitable negotiations, humanitarian corridors had been opened for some civilians. Many civilians had been taken to Russia-occupied territories.

