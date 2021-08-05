Russia Bans Bard College – The New York Times



Michael C. Kimmage, a former State Department politician specializing in US-Russian relations, said Bard’s action sent a frightening message to academics.

“I can’t imagine a responsible administrator in an American college or exchange program who wouldn’t take this seriously and care,” said Dr Kimmage, now a professor at the Catholic University of America. in Washington.

Russia has taken several measures that decrease educational exchanges between the two countries, even as it tries to forge educational partnerships elsewhere and improve the quality of its national public universities.

In 2014, the Russian government withdrew from the Future Leaders Exchange program, a State Department-funded effort to promote American studies by foreign high school students, after a Russian teenager studying in Michigan applied for asylum. Politics. More recently, cutbacks in consulate services have made it more difficult for Russian students to obtain visas to study in the United States.

Suspicion in the United States has also increased. In 2019, a program at the American University of Washington was criticized as being too soft on Russia, and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov accused the American media of Russophobia, while calling for increased cultural exchanges. Between the countries.

Several American universities established programs in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but in recent years some of them have closed. In 2018, Stanford University announced that it was suspending its Russian undergraduate study programs abroad, citing security concerns. In the same year, Clark University in Worcester, Mass., Began phasing out its program at Astrakhan State University, Astrakhan, Russia, citing the costs and difficulty of running its program since. United States.

The decline may be largely symbolic, an indicator of deteriorating relations between countries. Russia has never been a major partner in international study programs with the United States, ranking at the bottom of the list of countries from which students come to the United States. And according to the Institute of International Education, the number of Americans studying abroad in Russia fell to 1,305 in 2019, last year’s data is available, down from 1,827 in 2011.