russia bans entry of joe biden mark zuckerberg 963 other prominent americans

Between Russia and Ukraine struggle, European international locations together with America have imposed many restrictions on Russia, however no vital impact of these sanctions was seen on Russia. Countering these restrictions, Russia has launched a listing of 963 Americans. Now all these well-known personalities won’t be able to enter Russia. On the identical time, there isn’t any point out of former US President Donald Trump on this record of Russia. They don’t seem to be banned. Whereas there was an investigation towards him concerning Russian relations.

The individuals who have been banned within the web site of the Russian Overseas Ministry embody US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Fb proprietor Mark Zuckerberg, US Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Bliken and Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. Names are additionally included.

The Russian Overseas Ministry’s web site states that it’s essential to impose this ban. Its most important objective is to drive America. Which is attempting to implement a neo-colonial system on the earth.

The Russian Overseas Ministry mentioned that we emphasize that Washington behaved in a hostile method. Russia’s relations with the West have deteriorated after the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. First America and its allies imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. After this, weapons had been additionally equipped to Ukraine for the struggle.

Other than this, Russia has barred 24 others, together with Canadian PM’s spouse Sophie Trudeau, Canadian Air Pressure Commander Eric Jean Kenny and high officers, from coming into their nation. On the identical time, Russia has additionally taken strict motion towards Finland on Saturday and has banned its gasoline exports. Russia took this step towards Finland after it refused to pay in rubles.