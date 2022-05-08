Russia bombs Ukrainian school serving as shelter; 60 feared dead



Ukrainian officials believe at least 60 people have been killed after a Russian bomb destroyed a school operating as a shelter on Saturday.

Emergency workers have so far rescued 30 people and recovered two of the 90 bodies sheltered in the school basement in the village of Belohorivka.

Ukraine launches ‘successful’ counter-attack in Kharkiv, could push Russia to border: US think tank

“Probably, all 60 people under the rubble are now dead,” Government Serhi Haidai wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

Heidai writes that Russian shelling in the nearby town of Privilla also killed two boys, aged 11 and 14.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned in recent days that Russia’s offensive would escalate on Russia’s Victory Day holiday in celebration of the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce some form of military victory over Ukraine during a speech to troops in Red Square on May 9.

Meanwhile, many Western leaders have paid unannounced visits to Ukraine, including First Lady Jill Biden, who met with First Lady Olena Zelenskar of Ukraine on Mother’s Day.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” she told US First Lady Zelenska, who has not been seen in public since the start of the Russian invasion. “I think it’s important to show the people of Ukraine that this war must end and that this war is brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska praised Biden for taking a “bold” trip, which took place as part of an immediate four-day trip to Eastern Europe.

The two first ladies met in a small classroom in front of reporters before meeting privately. Due to security concerns, Zelenska and his children remain in an undisclosed location, as Moscow prioritized assassination attempts and assassinations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his family in the early days of the invasion.

