Russia Brings a New Criminal Charge Against Navalny

MOSCOW – Russian authorities on Wednesday announced a new criminal charge against Aleksei A. Navalny, signaling that they would try to keep the opposition leader jailed behind bars until well after the country’s presidential election in 2024.

The Russian commission of inquiry said in a statement that Mr. Navalny was accused of creating an organization that “undermines the personal integrity and rights of citizens,” a crime punishable by up to to three years in prison. Mr Navalny was jailed in January on parole violation and sentenced to two and a half years in prison which expires at the end of 2023.

The investigative committee, a powerful law enforcement body, alleged that Navalny broke the law by setting up his Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Russian group banned as an extremist earlier this year.

“The foundation’s activities were to encourage citizens to commit illegal acts,” such as attending unauthorized demonstrations, according to the committee’s statement.