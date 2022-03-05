Russia charters flight to US to pull out expelled personnel amid war with Ukraine



The U.S. government on Saturday approved a Russian chartered flight to evacuate staff from the United Nations (UN) mission as Russia continues its war against Ukraine’s neighbor Ukraine.

The State Department said in a statement to Gadget Clock that workers had been expelled from the United States for “abusing” their homes.

A State Department spokeswoman told Gadget Clock that “the US government has approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN mission personnel who were expelled for abusing their accommodation.”

“This special exception was made in accordance with federal regulations to ensure that Russian mission workers and their families have left by the date,” the spokesman said.

The departure of Russian workers from the United States is the latest in a series of intense international clashes over allegations that Ukrainian refugees fled the war-torn country and that volunteer troops entered Ukraine through Poland.

The Biden administration recently announced a ban on Russian aircraft in US skies this week. This chartered flight is an approved exception.

More than 1.25 million people have fled Ukraine From Russian The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Saturday that forces had attacked on February 24.

The massive displacement marks “the greatest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II [II]The IOM says it is seeking 350 million to support humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.