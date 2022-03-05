World

Russia charters flight to US to pull out expelled personnel amid war with Ukraine

The U.S. government on Saturday approved a Russian chartered flight to evacuate staff from the United Nations (UN) mission as Russia continues its war against Ukraine’s neighbor Ukraine.

The State Department said in a statement to Gadget Clock that workers had been expelled from the United States for “abusing” their homes.

A State Department spokeswoman told Gadget Clock that “the US government has approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN mission personnel who were expelled for abusing their accommodation.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

“This special exception was made in accordance with federal regulations to ensure that Russian mission workers and their families have left by the date,” the spokesman said.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a house in the village of Novoluhansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

The departure of Russian workers from the United States is the latest in a series of intense international clashes over allegations that Ukrainian refugees fled the war-torn country and that volunteer troops entered Ukraine through Poland.

The Biden administration recently announced a ban on Russian aircraft in US skies this week. This chartered flight is an approved exception.

More than 1.25 million people have fled Ukraine From Russian The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Saturday that forces had attacked on February 24.

Ukrainians crowd under a dilapidated bridge as they try to cross the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

(Assistant Printing Press)

The massive displacement marks “the greatest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II [II]The IOM says it is seeking 350 million to support humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in a report on Saturday called it “the fastest exodus of refugees in this century.” Tweet.


