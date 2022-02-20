World

Russia, China agree new coal deal for 100 million ton supply: state media

9 seconds ago
Russia and China have agreed on a new deal that would see Russia supply 100 million tons of coal to its southern neighbor “in the coming years”.

Russia’s Energy Ministry chief Sergei Mochalenkov announced the deal on Friday. The new agreement will add to the lucrative agreement signed by Russia with India in November 2021 to supply 40 million tonnes of coal.

“Now, an intergovernmental agreement is being made with the People’s Republic of China and the number is 100 million tons,” he said. “In the coming years, consumers should consume as much coal as they need.”

Russia’s news outlet TASS, which is owned by the government, reports on the deal, adding that Russia’s coal share in the Asia-Pacific market has risen 8% since 2010, with Russia now controlling about 12% of the market.

“We have good prospects until 2030, and Russia should play its part in this growing market,” Mochalonkov added.

Russia prepares to invade Ukraine, NATO chief says

Russia has gathered about 150,000 troops on its southwestern border with Ukraine and conducted military exercises over the weekend. Russia has said it has no plans to invade neighboring Ukraine, but President Biden said Friday that he is confident Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

The United States has threatened to strike Russia with sanctions if it launches an attack on Ukraine – both against the state and against individuals, including President Vladimir Putin.

READ Also  Canada trucker protests: Ottawa police launch operation to clear streets, arrest demonstrators

Russia-Ukraine results slightly opposite for Biden, but ‘down’ potential: strategist

Robert L. Wilkie, a former Under Secretary of Defense for Preparatory Affairs and a Visiting Fellow at the Heritage Foundation during the Trump administration, had earlier told Gadget Clock Digital that China would play a role in easing US sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin approves. Any military operation in Ukraine.

“A lot of talk about economic sanctions is really a pie in the sky because China is now a Russian banker,” Wilkie said. “Xi Jinping will support Putin if sanctions are imposed from the West.”

Blinken responds to Zelensky’s plea: “There is no ban until the bombs are actually dropped.”

Wilkie argues that Beijing has increased its purchases of oil from Russia, which is already China’s second-largest oil exporter, but that the energy market has become the easiest way for China to provide economic relief to Moscow.

“[China] It will start buying more power from Russia, “Wilkey explained.” If we move to a Swift loan system that gives Russia access to the western capital, China will choose to relax with it. “

“Even if the Germans were to work side-by-side in the Nord Stream 2, China would choose relaxation – they need energy, if not more than in Europe. That’s how I see it play out,” he said. .

