Russia-China alliance between Ukraine issue created panic in US and Europe, know how Jinping is looking to take advantage

Today the alarm of danger is sounding in the world due to the dispute between Ukraine-Russia. The magnitude of the situation can be gauged from the manner in which Russia has deployed military along the borders with Ukraine. The world is divided into two camps. On one side there are Russia and China and on the other side there are NATO countries including US, UK along with Ukraine. The alliance between Russia and China has created panic all over the world including America.

The emerging new alliance between Russia and China has worried Europe along with the US. Most of Europe’s supply of gas and oil comes from Russia. The US is seeing the closeness between Russia and China as a major threat. A big deal has been reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who went to be a part of the Beijing Olympic Games celebrations. This is about gas, oil supply. However, under the guise of economic sanctions, America is engaged in laying siege to Russia. But there is no doubt that if more restrictions are imposed then it will move closer to China.

On the other hand, China has played a big game amidst the dark clouds of war in NATO countries including Russia and America regarding Ukraine. Amidst the ongoing tension in the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has openly supported Russia in this entire dispute. Wang Yi has said that the US should take Russia’s concerns seriously. This move of China is being seen as an attempt to gain the sympathy of Russia. India is also troubled by the bets of the dragon.

India is having border dispute with China. The army of both the countries has deployed a large number of soldiers on the LAC. India is buying weapons from Russia on a large scale to deal with China. About 60 percent of the weapons of the Indian Army are of Russian origin. If the Russian jerks his hand, then India is bound to have a problem. Modi government is sensing the danger. Looking at all the situations, now India is talking to America.

China trying to take advantage

China has made the situation more complicated by opening a new front against America. America is the biggest obstacle in the way of China becoming a superpower. If Russia and America come face to face on the battlefield due to Ukraine dispute, then America will remain embroiled on the Russia-Europe border and China will strengthen itself by taking advantage of America’s absence in many areas including South China Sea.

