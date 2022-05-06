Russia claims US blocked visa approval for top diplomats, barring access to UN forum



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharov claimed on Friday that Russian diplomats could not attend a UN forum in New York City after the United States denied them visas.

The group was denied entry to the United States by Igor Barinov, head of the Russian delegation to the United States and head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, a Russian Foreign Ministry official and several representatives of small ethnic groups in the northern part of the Russian Federation, the State Department said in a telegram. Planned.

The State Department will not comment on Russia’s allegations, and a spokesman told Gadget Clock, “Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

Friday’s forum, held from April 25 to May 6, addressed indigenous peoples to help with “economic and social development, culture, environment, education, health and human rights” – which could be an indicator of why Russia was denied access. .

The United States has been a leading contributor to providing assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s deadly attack on February 24.

The United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly called on Moscow to stop its deadly attacks, and Washington has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine and its Eastern European allies in the face of Russian aggression.

In March, the United States, along with 140 other countries, voted to pass a landmark resolution in the UN General Assembly condemning the attack and calling for its immediate withdrawal.

Last month, Washington joined 92 other countries in suspending Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

President Biden has been vocal in his condemnation of Russia as a “paradigm” in the international arena, and has called for sanctions on Moscow from the summit, such as the G20 summit scheduled for November.

The United States has endorsed several top Russian authorities since its attack, but it is unclear whether any of those officials were among those denied visas to the United States.

Russia’s foreign ministry has accused the United States of “grave violations” of its commitments to the United Nations and threatened to retaliate.

“The clear goal of this move is to escalate the conflict with Russia at any cost by blocking Russia’s representation at the UN venue and any possibility of working,” the ministry said. “This aggressive attitude will definitely get a response.”

