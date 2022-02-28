Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia on Monday expressed security concerns for diplomats stationed at the US and Canadian embassies amid protests near the facility over its aggression in Ukraine.

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on the protests outside his embassy in Washington DC, Reuters reported.

He asked Sullivan to ensure the safety of workers at the factory. Ryabkov also summoned the Canadian ambassador to Moscow over the protests in Ottawa and two other consulates.

Gadget Clock has reached out to both the government and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia, Ukraine end talks, huge explosion Kyiv: live update

The unprovoked aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine has provoked worldwide outrage and condemnation.

Russian embassies have seen protests at several locations where crowds have gathered to condemn Russia’s military intervention in neighboring countries. Some industries have announced boycotts of some Russian-made products, such as vodka.

In London, protesters hurled eggs at the Russian embassy during a recent rally.

Putin has even been attacked by some of his own citizens, who have staged anti-war protests in several Russian cities since the attacks began last week.

Russian authorities cracked down on the rally and detained thousands of participants.

The Kremlin has largely reduced the number of protests, saying the attack has garnered widespread support from the Russian public.