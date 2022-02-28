World

Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies
Written by admin
Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies

Russia complains to US and Canada about Ukraine protests near embassies

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia on Monday expressed security concerns for diplomats stationed at the US and Canadian embassies amid protests near the facility over its aggression in Ukraine.

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on the protests outside his embassy in Washington DC, Reuters reported.

He asked Sullivan to ensure the safety of workers at the factory. Ryabkov also summoned the Canadian ambassador to Moscow over the protests in Ottawa and two other consulates.

Gadget Clock has reached out to both the government and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia, Ukraine end talks, huge explosion Kyiv: live update

The unprovoked aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine has provoked worldwide outrage and condemnation.

Russian embassies have seen protests at several locations where crowds have gathered to condemn Russia’s military intervention in neighboring countries. Some industries have announced boycotts of some Russian-made products, such as vodka.

In London, protesters hurled eggs at the Russian embassy during a recent rally.

Putin has even been attacked by some of his own citizens, who have staged anti-war protests in several Russian cities since the attacks began last week.

Russian authorities cracked down on the rally and detained thousands of participants.

The Kremlin has largely reduced the number of protests, saying the attack has garnered widespread support from the Russian public.

#Russia #complains #Canada #Ukraine #protests #embassies

READ Also  NYC Teen who allegedly shot cop is back in jail: report
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment