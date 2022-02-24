Russia cracks down on anti-war protests, more than 1,700 demonstrators arrested



Russia on Thursday launched a crackdown on protesters in Ukraine, arresting more than a thousand anti-war protesters in several Russian cities.

More than 1,700 people have been arrested across Russia for anti-war protests, according to OVD Info, an independent organization that monitors political persecution. The video, shared online, shows large numbers of protesters in Moscow and the historic capital, St. Petersburg.

Crowds marched through central Moscow with the slogan “No War”.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Among those detained was Marina Litvinovich, a Moscow-based opposition activist who went on social media to call for anti-war protests in several Russian cities. Reuters Report

He told the outlet that he was detained on his way home.

Newsweek reports that protesters have taken to the streets of the town of Kaliningrad on the sandwich Baltic coast between Poland and Lithuania, as well as on the eastern edge of the country in Vladivostok, a major Pacific port city overlooking the Golden Horn Bay near the Russian border. With China and North Korea.

The Russian Interior Minister stressed that “all necessary measures will be taken to ensure public order.”

The Committee of Inquiry of the Russian Federation, also the government agency responsible for the investigation of major crimes To warn Those who took part in any protests in the “tense foreign political situation” must face trial or be criminally charged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “great ambitions in Ukraine,” President Biden said Thursday, announcing new sanctions against Russia. “He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union.”

“It was never about real security concerns,” Biden said. “It was always about naked aggression, about Putin’s ambitions for empire.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Health Minister Oleh Layashko said at least 57 people had been killed and 169 injured in the ongoing attacks on Thursday. The Pentagon says 8,000 US troops will be deployed to Germany in the coming days. The first U.S. troops arrived in Latvia on Thursday morning to demonstrate American commitment to allies and to strengthen NATO’s east.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he would seize all assets of Russian banks, effectively cutting them off from Europe’s largest UK economy. Anti-Russian protests have erupted in several Western European cities, including London, Dublin and Edinburgh, Paris and Berlin.