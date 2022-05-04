Russia denies assault on Ukraine steel facility amid civilian evacuation



Russia denies reports that its military is attacking the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the last Ukrainian military hold in the city.

Ukraine said Russia had launched a “strong” attack on the facility on Wednesday morning, with the Kremlin immediately denying it, according to Agence France-Presse. Some Ukrainian civilians were able to evacuate the steel plant during a brief ceasefire this weekend, but it is unclear how many remained.

Mariupol has been the target of almost constant shelling since the start of the Russian invasion in late February. The city is now largely unknown, and Ukrainian forces have been pushed toward the steel facility.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boichenko on Tuesday warned against evacuating civilians. He said most of those evicted were actually refugees from other cities, not residents of Mariupol.

“The previous eviction, which took place yesterday, which was presented by several media outlets as information that they are Mariupol residents who have left, is not true. Came from, ”said Boichenko.

The mayor said it could take more than a month to evacuate the actual Mariupol residents.