Russia deployed more than 1.25 lac soldiers on the border of Ukraine, US President spoke to Zelensky for 50 minutes, assured help from NATO

Russia has increased the number of its troops stationed on the border with Ukraine to more than 1.30 lakh. The US has warned that Russia may attack Ukraine this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden for about 50 minutes. The White House has said that the two countries agreed that both diplomatic and deterrence measures should be taken to stop Russia’s attack.

The Biden administration has said that Russia will attack Ukraine on the pretext of any incident. In view of this, some airlines have canceled their flights to the Ukrainian capital on Sunday. At the same time, a new consignment of weapons has been sent by the members of NATO. A military cargo plane arrived in Ukraine on Sunday carrying US-made anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition imported from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member Lithuania.

According to the Washingtonpost, intelligence investigations of recent days have raised concerns. Russia may try to target Tuesday’s military exercise in eastern Ukraine and attack the country on its pretext. The Russian army has surrounded Ukraine from the north, east and south. At the same time, the Kremlin says that the troops have been deployed for military exercises. A US official has said that according to the estimates of the Biden administration, the number of Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border has now increased to more than 1.30 lakhs from more than one lakh earlier.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that he would not give Russia a chance to do any kind of force majeure. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any intention to attack Ukraine. They demand that Ukraine not join NATO, avoid the deployment of NATO troops along its border, and withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe. Western countries have rejected these demands.

Biden and Putin held talks for more than an hour on Saturday. But the White House gave no indication that the threat has subsided. Ukraine’s Air Traffic Safety Agency has issued a statement declaring Black Sea airspace as a risky area. From February 14 to 19, aircraft have been advised to avoid using this area. On the other hand, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have reached Kiev on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday. He will meet with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.